AARP Pennsylvania Statement on the Passage of Property Tax and Rent Rebate Relief Expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh provided the following statement today in response to the passage of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Relief Expansion:

"AARP applauds the bipartisan passage of House Bill 1100, which will expand the Commonwealth's Property Tax Rent Rebate Program. With a long history of advocating for proposals that provide equitable, cost-effective, and targeted property tax and rent relief to fixed- and low-income older Pennsylvania homeowners and renters, AARP Pennsylvania volunteers, staff, and activists were eager to fight for the passage of this commonsense investment and look forward to Governor Shapiro signing the bill into law.

"Since the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program's inception in 1971, more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief has been delivered to older Pennsylvanians and adults with disabilities, among those most burdened by their property tax bills and rent payments. However, the program's tax and rent rebate formula had not been updated in 17 years.

"It's no secret that the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians. With the passage of House Bill 1100 -- which will increase the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000 and raise the income cap to $45,000, tying it to the consumer price index – hundreds of thousands more older Pennsylvanians will age in the comfort of their homes."

ABOUT AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | (202) 374-8033

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania