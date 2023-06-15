AARP Pennsylvania Takes a Stand Against Elder Abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is committed to preventing elder abuse and is urging older adults and their families to remain vigilant on this year's World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which takes place on June 15, 2023.

According to Mary Bach, Chair of the AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force, elder abuse is a serious issue that affects many older adults in Pennsylvania. "Elder abuse takes many forms, including physical or emotional abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation," said Bach. "We must all work together to raise awareness and protect our loved ones from these dangerous situations."

Watch Mary Bach's Fraud Watch Minute on Elder Financial Abuse Here

David Kalinoski, AARP Pennsylvania Associate State Director of Community Outreach, echoed Bach's sentiments, stating, "Elder abuse is against the law, and it is essential to educate older adults and their caregivers on how to recognize it. We must remain vigilant and be proactive to protect our most vulnerable citizens."

AARP Pennsylvania is recommending the following tips to look for to identify elder abuse:

Physical Signs: Watch for any unexplained injuries, such as bruises, cuts, or broken bones. Pay attention to any signs of restraint, such as marks on the wrists or ankles. Look for signs of neglect, such as bedsores or poor hygiene. These physical signs may indicate that an older adult is being physically or mentally abused. Emotional Signs: Changes in behavior or mood can also indicate elder abuse. If an older adult becomes withdrawn or anxious, has sudden mood swings or changes in personality, or becomes more depressed, it could be a sign that something is wrong. Financial Signs: Keep an eye out for any unusual financial activity, such as sudden changes in bank accounts, unusual withdrawals, or new financial documents that the older adult doesn't understand. It's also important to look for signs of financial exploitation, such as missing possessions, sudden changes in a will or trust, or unauthorized use of credit cards or bank accounts.

"Protecting older adults from elder abuse is crucial," said Bach. "We must continue to raise awareness and educate the public on this important issue."

Report suspected caregiver abuse to local law enforcement and contact the Pennsylvania Adult Protective Services 24-hour hotline at 800-490-8505.

For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Stay tuned for AARP Pennsylvania's "Focus on Aging Adults" episode about Elder Abuse, airing on PCN on June 21 at 8pm.

