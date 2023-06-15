AARP Pennsylvania Takes a Stand Against Elder Abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

News provided by

AARP Pennsylvania

15 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is committed to preventing elder abuse and is urging older adults and their families to remain vigilant on this year's World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which takes place on June 15, 2023.

According to Mary Bach, Chair of the AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force, elder abuse is a serious issue that affects many older adults in Pennsylvania. "Elder abuse takes many forms, including physical or emotional abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation," said Bach. "We must all work together to raise awareness and protect our loved ones from these dangerous situations."

Watch Mary Bach's Fraud Watch Minute on Elder Financial Abuse Here

David Kalinoski, AARP Pennsylvania Associate State Director of Community Outreach, echoed Bach's sentiments, stating, "Elder abuse is against the law, and it is essential to educate older adults and their caregivers on how to recognize it. We must remain vigilant and be proactive to protect our most vulnerable citizens."

AARP Pennsylvania is recommending the following tips to look for to identify elder abuse:

  1. Physical Signs: Watch for any unexplained injuries, such as bruises, cuts, or broken bones. Pay attention to any signs of restraint, such as marks on the wrists or ankles. Look for signs of neglect, such as bedsores or poor hygiene. These physical signs may indicate that an older adult is being physically or mentally abused.
  2. Emotional Signs: Changes in behavior or mood can also indicate elder abuse. If an older adult becomes withdrawn or anxious, has sudden mood swings or changes in personality, or becomes more depressed, it could be a sign that something is wrong.
  3. Financial Signs: Keep an eye out for any unusual financial activity, such as sudden changes in bank accounts, unusual withdrawals, or new financial documents that the older adult doesn't understand. It's also important to look for signs of financial exploitation, such as missing possessions, sudden changes in a will or trust, or unauthorized use of credit cards or bank accounts.

"Protecting older adults from elder abuse is crucial," said Bach. "We must continue to raise awareness and educate the public on this important issue."

Report suspected caregiver abuse to local law enforcement and contact the Pennsylvania Adult Protective Services 24-hour hotline at 800-490-8505.

For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Stay tuned for AARP Pennsylvania's "Focus on Aging Adults" episode about Elder Abuse, airing on PCN on June 21 at 8pm.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.orgwww.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:
TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | (202) 374-8033

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

Also from this source

AARP Pennsylvania Joins Sen. Art Haywood to Support 'Keystone Saves'

AARP Pennsylvania Joins Governor Shapiro to Launch Master Plan for Older Adults

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.