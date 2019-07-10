AARP Pennsylvania To Host Veteran Resource Fair Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is partnering with community organizations to host a Veteran Resource Fair July 11 to provide resources and assistance to veterans and their families. Attendees will hear from speakers representing AARP, the American Heart Association, the City of Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs, and Women Veterans ROCK! Veterans, families, and supporters are invited to attend this event. Registration required. Breakfast and lunch provided.

Veteran Resource Fair

Thursday, July 11 | 10:00am-12:30pm

The Chapel of Four Chaplains Memorial Foundations, The Navy Yard, Bldg. 649, 1201 Constitution Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Featured Speakers:

Moderator: Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President, The Healthy Caregiver Foundation and National Campaign Chair, Women Veterans ROCK!

Speakers:

Carlo Aragoncillo, Director, City of Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs

Steve Carter, Sr. Advisor, Community Engagement and Integration, AARP

Amanda Human, Veteran and AARP Volunteer

Barry J. Jacobs, PsyD, Clinical psychologist and spokesperson on family caregiving for the American Heart Association

About AARP

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @aarp and our CEO @JoAnn_Jenkins on Twitter.

