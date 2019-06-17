AARP Ranked As #2 Best Place to Work in IT Among Midsize Organizations by Computerworld

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP's IT department has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT by IDG's Computerworld for the fourth consecutive year. This year AARP ranked number two among midsize organizations, up from sixth place last year.

Computerworld gives the award to organizations that challenge their IT staff, while providing great benefits and competitive compensation, and ample opportunities for growth. The rankings are based on a confidential employee survey and self-reported data across the areas of IT career development, compensation, benefits, awards and recognition, and employee demographics.

"On behalf of the AARP IT team, it's truly an honor to be recognized for a fourth year," said AARP CIO, Amy Doherty. "Our team culture is a combination of passion and purpose, which is deeply entrenched at AARP. Each of us is personally committed to upskilling across emerging technologies and harnessing the power of agile and iterative development to deliver faster and win more as a team. Our ongoing work to increase our digital fluency allows us to take on bigger challenges and add more business value in support of AARP's mission."

Over the past year AARP has doubled the number of the IT team's professional certifications and delivered special courses for technology leaders that focus on building new competencies such as data-driven decision making and design thinking.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding onto the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

AARP recently completed a multi-year initiative called "Work Force of the Future," which redesigned the organization's real-time work environments, conferencing and broadcast capabilities, work collaboration and remote options for a "work anywhere" focus with a new level of cohesion and collaboration. As a result of these activities AARP is a more collaborative workforce with a new, open-concept office space that promotes a work culture of innovation within each department and across AARP. These efforts demonstrate how AARP's IT department empowers employees and technology thought leaders to embrace new ways to work, collaborate and engage in ideas to support the AARP mission.

For more information about Computerworld's 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2019 please visit: computerworld.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

SOURCE AARP

