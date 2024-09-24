New AARP Research Shows Positive Shift in Online Images of Older Adults, While Highlighting Need for Further Improvement

An Analysis Comparing Images From 2018 to 2023 Reveals the Strengths and Limitations in How Aging Is Portrayed in Media and Marketing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new AARP study reveals a positive shift over the past five years in how adults 50-plus are portrayed online. Overall, negative sentiment in online media and marketing images dropped from 28% in 2018 to just 10% in 2023.

The 50-plus population is pictured as more active and independent, less fearful, and more likely to use technology, reflecting a growing recognition of older adults' active lifestyles and valuable engagement in society.

At the same time, challenges remain. Images of adults age 50-plus in the workplace remained unrealistically rare, while depictions of this age group spending time with family actually fell over the past five years.

"At AARP, we have been leading the fight to combat ageism in marketing and media imagery, and it looks like the creative industry is starting to really listen," said AARP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Martha Boudreau. "As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. In the age of social media, and with the ubiquity of advertising across people's daily lives, this is more true than ever. The images we see shape what we think and can even influence how we act towards one another. Progress has been made in improving how 50-plus adults are portrayed but we still have a lot of work to do. Studies like these point the way forward and give us a solid roadmap for how to continue to make things better."

The study analyzed a random sample of over 1,000 online images and 500 videos featuring adults 50-plus from brands and thought leaders posted on news sites and social media with at least two million followers or readers. Political content was excluded.

Positive improvements include:

Positive improvements include:

Aging is more active than before: The portrayal has moved from fear-based, with an emphasis on financial and medical themes, to active and healthy lifestyles. With 26% of people 50-plus shown in images as physically active, up from 15% in 2018, the narrative around aging is shifting from decline to vitality.

Tech users of every age: The research shows a dramatic increase in depictions of adults 50-plus using technology. In 2023, 33% of images showed people 50-plus with tech devices, up from a mere 4% in 2018. This shift better reflects this age cohort, challenging outdated stereotypes and highlighting the reality of digital engagement.

Aging in place: Nearly 80% of adults 50-plus want to remain in their communities and homes as they age, and this trend has been more prominently reflected in media in recent years, with 73% of static images showing people at home vs. 39% in 2018. Just 8% of static images showed people in a retirement community compared to 15% in 2018. It's a sign that retirement centers are less likely to be the visual shorthand for aging, with images elevating independence over medical worries or reliance on assistance.

Opportunities for further improvement include:

Opportunities for further improvement include:

Older adults in the workplace: Despite making up over one-third of the workforce, only 14% of images show adults 50-plus at work, virtually unchanged from 13% in 2018. This underrepresentation misses both on what people 50-plus are adding to the economy and what long, satisfying careers are adding to their lives.

Mobility challenges: AARP's Media Landscape Review highlights a significant gap in representing mobility challenges among adults 50-plus. Only 1% of images show consumers with mobility aids, despite 12% of adults 50-plus regularly using a mobility device for assistance walking or navigating stairs.

Multi-generational families: There was a significant decline compared to 2018 in people 50-plus shown in a family situation (17% to 9%) or with their grandchildren (13% to 6%), suggesting a major opportunity to more accurately reflect an important source of joy and meaning for many over 50. This shift suggests a need for the media to better represent important family roles and relationships, as these connections become more significant with age.

The research tracked still images and video content, with video proving to be more successful at showing adults 50-plus interacting with others, outside the home and using technology.

Learn more about this study at AARP.org/50plusmedia.

