AARP Receives 2021 Top Workplaces Award from Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

"AARP employees have shown their commitment and passion for helping all older Americans navigate a daunting year – from a public health emergency and mass unemployment to age discrimination, inequities and disparities," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "It is an honor to be named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year. It's really a celebration of our people, whose dedication and creativity fuel AARP's work to protect, support, and serve all people 50-plus, their families and family caregivers."

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

As a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization strengthening communities and fighting for the issues that matter most to families, AARP is committed to attracting, inspiring and retaining its diverse, skilled and motivated workforce. AARP offers benefits designed in alignment with its social impact agenda focused on financial resilience, health security, and personal fulfillment for people age 50-plus and their families. Through an environment that encourages and enables their highest achievement, AARP employees are empowered to be everyday innovators in aging.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

