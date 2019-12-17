AARP Research Finds 50 Million Adults Age 50+ Are Monthly Gamers, Up From 40 Million in 2016

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from AARP finds a 14% increase in the number of adults age 50-plus who play online or video games on a monthly basis. Over the past three years, the 50-plus gamer population has grown from 40.2 million in 2016 to 50.6 million gamers in 2019.

"Gaming has gone mainstream, with older adults spending more time each month playing video games on a variety of devices, including mobile devices," said Alison Bryant, Senior Vice President of Research, AARP. "With increased access and use, older adults tell us they are using gaming to connect socially, stay mentally sharp, reduce stress and have fun."

Women lead the way, with close to a majority (49%) of women playing video games compared with 40% of men age 50-plus. However, the percentage of people in this age group who play every day has increased for both men and women.

Compared to 2016, fewer older gamers look to children or grandchildren to learn about new games. Instead, they are learning about games online and offline from a variety of channels including their social networks, ads, websites and within apps.

Another compelling finding is that over one-third of older adults constantly try new games. Use of computers and laptops for gaming has decreased significantly and use of phones and other mobile devices has increased.

Overall, the majority of respondents indicated that they get enjoyment from playing video games and believe gaming has a positive impact on their personal well-being.

More information can be found here. A highlight video about the research can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHemWtxNHoo.

Info on AARP Games, including an upcoming Jeopardy! ® for AARP tournament, can be found at https://games.aarp.org/.

