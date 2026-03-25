AARP Services Enhances Membership Value with Exclusive New Offers and Health Benefits

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, AARP members have the opportunity to take advantage of new benefits from BetterHelp, Orahh Care, and Tracfone Home Internet. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to hundreds of discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"AARP continues to enhance the value of its membership with meaningful ways for members to save money while prioritizing their well-being and staying connected," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "Whether it's making mental health support more accessible, ensuring quality dental care, or offering significant monthly savings, these new benefits are designed to meet the evolving needs of our members."

BetterHelp – BetterHelp has been named the exclusive online therapy provider for AARP members. As part of a broader suite of member benefits, AARP members receive 30% off their first month of a self-pay subscription to BetterHelp, with the option to use qualified insurance coverage where available. AARP members also gain access to an exclusive three-month free trial of BetterSleep, BetterHelp's guided sleep and relaxation app.

Orahh Care – Both AARP members and non-members can find dentists in Orahh Care Dental Community, who benefit from innovative technology, training and resources that empower them to deliver high-quality care and a positive patient experience.

Tracfone Home Internet – AARP members receive an ongoing $10 monthly discount on Tracfone Home Internet Service. AARP members who choose to enroll in auto-refill receive an additional $10 monthly discount. A one-time purchase of a Home Internet Router is required to activate service.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits.

AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Providers pay a royalty fee to AARP for the use of its intellectual property. These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. Some provider offers are subject to change and may have restrictions.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it's the world's largest online therapy platform– providing professional, affordable, and tailored therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp's network of 30,000 qualified therapists globally has helped millions of people worldwide take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally.

About Orahh Care Dental Community℠

The Orahh Care Dental Community is a national network of independently owned and operated dental practices united by a shared commitment to comprehensive, lifelong oral healthcare. Participating practices bring advanced training, offer modern diagnostics, and share a commitment to excellence. Dental services are provided exclusively by licensed dental professionals in these practices, who are solely responsible for all clinical decisions and patient care. Visit https://orahhcare.com to learn more or find a participating practice.

Dental services are provided by independently owned dental practices. AARP and its affiliates do not employ the dentists and staff in the dental practices and are not responsible for the services provided by them.

About Tracfone Wireless

Tracfone Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available at more than 90,000 retail locations nationwide, as well as at tracfone.com.

Tracfone is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Visible, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

Maddie Watson – 703-864-0274, [email protected]

SOURCE AARP Services