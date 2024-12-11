AARP Showcases Pioneering AgeTech Innovations at CES 2025

New AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan to Discuss Innovations Shaping the Future of Aging and Well-Being

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP will return to CES 2025 to spotlight the explosive trends in AgeTech and showcase the latest innovations from the startups and companies in its AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP. Newly appointed CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan will join industry thought leaders in sharing insights on key topics and innovations shaping the future of care and healthy aging. The AgeTech Collaborative is excited to help lead the Digital Health Summit, where experts will explore the role of technology in transforming healthcare for older adults.

"At AARP, we are making aging easier by driving innovation that improves the quality of life for people as they age. AgeTech isn't just about living longer—it's about living better, healthier and happier lives," said Dr. Minter-Jordan. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, helping create a future where everyone can thrive, regardless of age."

This year's CES will feature the AgeTech Summit from AARP, where thought leaders, industry experts, and advocates will gather to explore the transformative potential of technology for aging. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will showcase how emerging technologies can make aging easier for individuals and their families. With more than 500 companies across diverse industries and product categories, the Collaborative plays a unique role in connecting innovators and solutions that are shaping the future of aging. For a list of the startups showcased in the exhibitor space this year, please visit: https://ces.agetechcollaborative.org/startups/.

Over the last three years, AgeTech solutions have emerged across various sectors at CES, including entertainment, travel, gaming, housing, health, and mobility. But to fully unlock the $96 trillion potential of AgeTech, industries must collaborate in new, dynamic ways.

According to the AARP 2025 Tech Trends survey, two-thirds of adults ages 50 and older (66%) see technology as a means to enrich their lives by making daily tasks and aging easier. Additionally, nearly half of adults (46%) recognize technology's potential to enable a healthy life, with strong interest in brain health technologies such as brain training exercises and wearables to track sleep and stress levels.

AgeTech Summit from AARP Schedule

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

9:00 AM Innovation in Residence: Testing Tomorrow's Tech Today: Explore how health tech in living labs is paving the way for innovation in aging at home. Learn about collaborative efforts between technology, providers, and residents. *All panel sessions will be moderated by Guy Raz, Award-Winning Podcast Creator, Author, and Journalist.

Dr. Hon Pak , SVP & Head of Digital Health Team, Samsung

, SVP & Head of Digital Health Team, Samsung Doug Leidig , CEO, Asbury Communities , Inc.

, CEO, , Inc. Amelia Hay , VP, Startup Programming & Investments, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP

10:00 AM Vital Voices: Champions for Women's Health and Innovation: Explore women's health challenges like Alzheimer's, cancer, and menopause, and the tech shaping their future. Hear stories, learn about tech, and champion health equity.

Maria Shriver , Award-Winning Journalist, Author and Producer, Founder, Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic

, Award-Winning Journalist, Author and Producer, Founder, Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic Kristen Dahlgren , Former Correspondent for NBC Today Show and Nightly News, CEO & Founder, Cancer Vaccine Coalition

, Former Correspondent for NBC Today Show and Nightly News, CEO & Founder, Cancer Vaccine Coalition Kamili Wilson , SVP, New Affiliate Integration Services, AARP

11:00 AM The Future of Assistance: Robotics Transforming Daily Life : Explore how advanced robotics, initially for military use, now enhances daily life and industries. Learn about assistive tech aiding individuals and transforming sectors.

Marc Theermann, Chief Strategy Officer, Boston Dynamics

Ted Fischer , CEO & Co-Founder, Ageless Innovation

, CEO & Co-Founder, Ageless Innovation Cris Gardner , Vice President, Futurecasting, AARP

In addition, there will be daily programming featuring key speakers and panel discussions all focused on innovation in the AgeTech space on AgeTech Collaborative from AARP's booth stage throughout CES 2025, January 7-10 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Hall A-D at Booth #54123. A full list of sessions can be found at https://ces.agetechcollaborative.org.

