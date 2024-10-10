AARP Statement on Social Security 2025 COLA Announcement

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement in response to today's announcement of a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), or an additional $561 in Social Security income over the course of the year for an average retired worker:

"The COLA is a vital component of Social Security, ensuring older Americans have an inflation protected source of income in retirement. This adjustment means older Americans will receive needed relief to help better afford essential items from groceries to gas. Inflation took a financial toll this past year, particularly on retirees, who often rely on Social Security as a key source of income. Even with this adjustment, we know many older Americans who rely on Social Security may find it hard to pay their bills. Social Security is the primary source of income for 40% of older Americans.

"While this adjustment is important, there is more we must do to ensure older Americans can continue to count on Social Security. AARP continues to call on Congress to take bipartisan action to strengthen Social Security and secure a long-term solution that Americans can rely on."

