AARP Survey Reveals Shared Housing on the Rise for Older Adults

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More adults age 50 and older are sharing their homes with others as they age, up from 2 percent in 2014 to 16 percent in 2018 according to AARP's 2018 Home and Community Preferences survey. The majority of those who prefer to live alone as they age say they would consider sharing their home if they needed help with everyday activities, companionship or extra income. Older adults also showed strong interest in other living and housing options including joining a "village," or living in or building an accessory dwelling unit.

"As people live longer and family dynamics change, people of all ages are more open to new living and transportation options," said Danielle Arigoni, Director of Livable Communities, AARP. "Some of these creative options are old concepts applied to new issues, such as reenvisioning 'in-law' suites for caregivers, while others use new technology to solve old problems, such as ridesharing services filling in transportation gaps."

Survey respondents also ranked the top features they wanted in their communities. Although the rankings between different age groups differ slightly, the top community features among all ages are well-maintained streets (88 percent), health care facilities (87 percent), and safe parks (83 percent). Other community features that are very important to people of all ages include affordable housing and safe, timely public transportation.

AARP's 2018 Home and Community Preferences survey looks at what older adults want in their communities and homes. Findings show that most adults, especially older adults, prefer to remain in their current home and communities as they age, which is consistent with findings from the 2014 survey. To see the full report and methodology, visit: www.aarp.org/livablesurvey2018.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

