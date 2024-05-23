AARP The Magazine EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bon Jovi on Aging, Living Your Truth, His Vocal Surgery Journey and Befriending Paul McCartney

The legendary rock star opens up in the June/July issue of AARP The Magazine about how aging influenced his new album

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Bon Jovi is determined to deliver one clear message in his new music: Live your truth. In the June/July 2024 issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM), Bon Jovi, now 62, is still living out his rock 'n' roll dreams and shows no signs of stopping.

Bon Jovi has come far, leading the rock star life his younger self dreamed of while growing up in the New Jersey suburbs. However, Bon Jovi opened up to ATM on how his career has changed over the years, whether surviving new waves of music such as grunge or coming to terms with vocal cord damage.

He overcame this vocal cord obstacle thanks to the strong support he's received over the years. Fellow singer Shania Twain referred him to a voice surgeon, and he also told ATM about his enduring friendships with music icons Paul McCartney and mentor Bruce Springsteen. Now he's releasing a new album, which Bon Jovi tells ATM is all about aging, because he has even more life experience to inspire his songwriting.

On whether his new music is about aging:

"Most definitely. 'Don't try to be what you used to be.' I don't want to be the kid from Slippery When Wet. I have no desire to be that kid."

On the impact of age in his songwriting:

"I have a grander palette to write from. More life experience. I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time."

Bon Jovi's reaction to potential vocal loss

"People had to talk me off the ledge, because you're like, 'I didn't do anything wrong! What's wrong?'"

On becoming friends with the legendary Paul McCartney:

"I'm sitting there with a f---ing Beatle. He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close…. 'Oh, I've got new stuff!' he tells me. At 81. Crazy."

Voice surgeon Robert Sataloff on Bon Jovi's resilience:

"Jon has worked, throughout his career, harder and more diligently than most of his fans would ever have guessed."

On other rock stars' acceptance of the grunge movement:

"I watched my peer group suddenly buy flannel shirts and run to that. I said, 'This is a big mistake. Why would you chase something?' ... I realized: Be who you are, tell your truth."

On what future tours will look like:

"Whether or not I can ever do a 100-show tour again, I don't know. But if I can have joy on the stage on night one, that would be great."

