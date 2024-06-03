Many Family Caregivers Avoid Personal Travel, New AARP Report Shows

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from AARP reveals that half (50%) of adult caregivers have avoided personal trips with their care recipient. The primary reason preventing caregiver travel is the physical health of their care recipients (37%). Among caregivers who traveled, their biggest concern was the fear of being unable to access medical assistance when needed (33%).

Conversely, about half of traveling caregivers reported improved emotional well-being and social connectedness on account of taking a personal trip; nearly half also reported improved emotional or mental health for their care recipient.

"Caregiving can be difficult even in familiar surroundings," says Amy Goyer, AARP Family and Caregiving Expert. "So it can feel daunting to take loved ones on the road. However, taking a trip with them can create wonderful, lifelong memories. By planning ahead, it is possible for many family caregivers to get away with those they care for and enjoy the positive aspects of travel."

More major findings from the survey:

Over half of caregivers 50 or older express a desire to travel to visit family or friends (51%) or simply for a change of scenery (49%).

Nine in 10 (90%) of travel destinations for caregivers and their care recipients were domestic.

Modes of transportation used in trips with care recipients range from personal vehicles (53%), airplanes (30%), to rental vehicles (14%).

For more than one-third (38%) of caregivers, part of their last trip's cost included paying additional fees for accessibility.

To read the full report, visit AARP.org/travelwithcare. Find more caregiving resources here and at AARP.org/caregiving.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP