AARP's Exclusive Interview in the February/March Issue of AARP The Magazine: Tony Bennett Breaks Silence About Alzheimer's Diagnosis

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The February/March 2021 issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM) features cover star George Clooney speaking from the heart about aging, family and the accident that nearly killed him; Tony Bennett and family breaking the silence about the legendary singer's diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease; famed fashion designer Norma Kamali sharing her secrets to work-from-home success. Plus, an eye-opening look at harmful habits weighing on your heart health and how to take better control of your financial world.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: George Clooney

At almost 60 years old, George Clooney's success as a multi-hyphenate powerhouse is undisputed. In an in-depth interview with the magazine, the actor, director, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist opens up and shares his greatest life teachings on meaningful connections, living in your money and more.

Tony Bennett

In an AARP exclusive, the singer's family opens up about his cognitive decline, revealing his official diagnosis with Alzheimer's. Despite being at an advanced stage of the disease, Bennett has continued to play music and stimulate his creativity, under the guidance of his doctors. His newest project is a second duets record with Lady Gaga, expected to release later this year.

Ellen Burstyn

The actress, best known for her roles in Alice, The Last Picture Show and Resurrection, reflects on her award-winning career. Through emotional anecdotes and candid memories, Ellen Burstyn shares her achievements, grief and the importance of kindness.

Health: 12 Worst Ways You Can Hurt Your Heart

Did you know that waking up to an alarm clock could take a harsh toll on heart health? AARP exposes the potential harmful effects of alarm clocks, sugary coffee creamer, diet soda and more that could be putting extra strain on your cardio system. Plus, how too much of a "good thing" can actually be "bad" for you.

Fraud/Scams: The Catfish Hunter

AARP's resident fraud expert Doug Shadel sheds light on the dangers of online romance, offering helpful tips on protecting yourself from these stealth predators.

Your Money: How to Take Control

Our annual personal finance special section shows you how and when to skip the experts and take charge of selling home, writing your will, doing your taxes, managing your investments and more. With new web tools and services, the need for pricey professionals is decreasing.

Your AARP: How to Get Taxes Done Remotely

Did you know AARP is the nation's largest volunteer-run income tax preparer? Our AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program helps millions of Americans file each year for free. This year, the all-volunteer program is making further changes due to the pandemic, including modified in-person meetings, simple self-preparation tools and more.

The Power of Playlists

Remember those FM deejays who introduced you to all kinds of new music? The equivalent today are music playlists, compiled by musicians, deejays, celebs and other music lovers. We explain how to access a wide range of thoughtful, unique music compilations on the hottest streaming services.

Norma Kamali

At 75, the pioneering fashion designer discusses writing her new book, I am Invincible, work-from-home style hacks, finding her soulmate in her 60s, intermittent fasting and more.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

