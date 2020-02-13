AB Enhances Responsible Investing Platform With Two Senior Appointments

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment management firm, today announced two senior appointments to the firm's Responsible Investing platform.

Michelle Dunstan has been appointed Global Head of Responsible Investing and Sharon Fay will assume the role of Chief Responsibility Officer. The appointments of these established senior investors further demonstrate AB's commitment to building the firm's capabilities in this important area and will help to drive our responsible investing efforts forward.

As Global Head of Responsible Investing, Michelle will partner with Sharon overseeing AB's responsible investing strategy, which includes driving the firm's research and stewardship activities, helping to further integrate responsible investing into investment decisions and working to embed that ethos into the overall culture of the firm. Michelle joined AB in 2004 and has nearly 25 years of industry experience. She is currently a portfolio manager for the Global ESG Improvers portfolio, as well as a Senior Research Analyst for the Value portfolios.

As Chief Responsibility Officer, Sharon will lead and oversee the firm's responsible investing strategy, while working closely with senior leadership to ingrain responsible investing into the everyday global activities of the firm. Sharon has spent three decades at AB and has served in a number of leadership roles, including CIO of Equities and her current role as Co-Head of Equities.

Both leaders have served the firm as established senior investors for decades and will transition into their new roles in mid-2020. Together, Sharon and Michelle will work to expand and elevate the scope of AB's responsible investing efforts throughout the firm and ensure AB's approach to responsible investing is implemented across our investment services.

"Responsible investing is key to our long-term strategy, both as a corporation and as an investor. Being a responsible corporation and a responsible investor go hand-in-hand. Under Sharon's and Michelle's leadership, I am confident we will continue our efforts in identifying new and better ways to respond to the evolving needs of our clients, colleagues and communities," said Seth Bernstein, President and CEO of AB.

Learn more about AB's strategy and philosophy on investing with integrity at www.alliancebernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2019, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.0% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.8% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

