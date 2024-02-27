AB Tasty Announces New Brand Identity, Embracing Position as the Premier Partner in Experience Optimization

News provided by

AB Tasty

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Following a year of growth and technology acquisitions, AB Tasty unveils a new look and brand personality.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty announced today a new brand identity aligned with their "test and learn" culture that is reshaping experience optimization through innovation and leading expertise. Cemented by a year of tremendous growth including expanding their personalization offering with a new AI technology acquisition, AB Tasty has established itself as a premier partner in experience optimization by combining an all-in-one platform with deep client understanding to enable brands to reach the individual on a new level.

This strategic branding shift follows a period of success for AB Tasty. Starting with its acquisition of AI-powered search and recommendations company Epoq out of Ettlingen, Germany, and a market-first emotions-based personalization technology company Dotaki in October 2022 and June 2023, respectively, AB Tasty has developed a strategic roadmap to establish itself as not just a leader in experimentation but a leader in personalization as well. This goal has been further supported as AB Tasty was named a Google partner following the sunset of Google Optimize.

AB Tasty saw its three most successful quarters in company history during 2023 with 35% year-over-year growth. This includes the signing of giants Christian Louboutin, Papa Johns, Puma, Audi, and Unique Travel Corp., the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts while making strides in the APAC market with David Jones, FWD Insurance, and NTT Docomo.

"Our new brand identity is all about pushing ourselves and our customers to new heights. The company culture has long been defined by not being afraid of failure but rather embracing it as a necessary part of growth. With this new visual identity and brand voice we're showing that AB Tasty is a partner pushing innovative ideas and encouraging our customers to change from the inside out," says Marylin Montoya, VP Marketing at AB Tasty.

The new brand identity, marked by brand colors that AB Tasty refers to as "experimentation blue" and "crash test yellow", lends an exciting, electric look to the experience optimization partner's market presence. Following years of growing from an A/B testing platform into a one-stop shop for experience optimization across the entire customer journey, AB Tasty is excited to share a brand that aligns with its position in the market as a partner that helps brands push ideas even further.

"2023 was a big year for AB Tasty, with tremendous growth, moving to one platform and further expanding our reach into AI personalization. Time and time again we have been told that our people, the AB Tasty team, are what truly makes the difference. This milestone year was made possible by the work of our amazing team who put customers first and live one team, endless dreams. We are looking forward to continued global growth and expansion in 2024," shares Alix de Sagazan, AB Tasty CEO and cofounder.

See the new look: www.abtasty.com

About AB Tasty
At AB Tasty, we're your partner for pushing great ideas even further through optimization. We achieve this by empowering brands to build better experiences using personalization, experimentation, recommendations, search, and the market's only emotions-based segmentation solution. Our all-in-one platform offers web and API solutions for a unified approach to creating seamless experiences. We are a trusted partner in optimization and innovation to over 1,100 brands including Kering, McDonald's, Ulta Beauty, L'Oreal, Disneyland Paris, LVMH, and many others. Our global team of experts is what sets us apart with an unmatched customer-first mindset embedded into company culture. To learn more, visit www.abtasty.com

Contact
Elizabeth Robertson
elizabeth.robertson@abtasty.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345649/AB_Tasty_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AB Tasty

Also from this source

AB Tasty anuncia una nueva identidad de marca y adopta una posición como socio principal en optimización de experiencias

AB Tasty anuncia una nueva identidad de marca y adopta una posición como socio principal en optimización de experiencias

AB Tasty anunció hoy una nueva identidad de marca alineada con su cultura de "probar y aprender" que está remodelando la optimización de la...
AB Tasty présente EmotionsAI, la première solution sur le marché permettant d'identifier les besoins émotionnels des visiteurs en ligne.

AB Tasty présente EmotionsAI, la première solution sur le marché permettant d'identifier les besoins émotionnels des visiteurs en ligne.

AB Tasty a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement d'EmotionsAI. Cette nouvelle technologie permet aux clients d'utiliser la segmentation alimentée par l'IA ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.