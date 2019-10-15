AB Tasty Brings Experimentation and Optimization to Product and Tech Teams With Flagship

"Today's consumers don't differentiate between browsing on a brand's website or mobile app, engaging with their IoT devices and using their web application. All of these touchpoints contribute to the overall customer experience, which is why it's essential that product, tech and marketing teams work seamlessly together to continuously experiment on, optimize and personalize these interactions. That's what we're offering our present and future clients with Flagship ," comments Jean-Yves Simon , VP Product at AB Tasty.

Companies can use Flagship to:

Run deep, back-end experiments on any device and on any digital channel by leveraging server-side experimentation

Personalize the digital customer experience by rolling out to specific personas

Significantly minimize risks associated with new feature releases with rollbacks, feature flags, and progressive deployment

Maintain on-time feature rollouts and avoid lost revenue due to delays

Ensure customers' feedback is quickly integrated into product workflows and decision-making

"It was extremely quick and easy to implement, understand and get started with," comments Julien Martin, VP of Engineering at Weekendesk and an early adopter of Flagship. Alexandre Duarte and Alessandro Pintaudi, Weekendesk's Co-Heads of Product, elaborated: "Flagship will let us be more autonomous and also mitigate risk thanks to progressive rollouts. We can test new features on specific segments of our user base, and also better integrate user feedback in real-time, set up kill switches, and especially, run experiments."

The launch of Flagship coincides with AB Tasty's recent corporate rebranding. "In the past few years, we've helped over 850 global clients scale their experimentation and personalization programs," explains Alix de Sagazan , CEO of AB Tasty. "What we realized is that swift implementation and a sort of fearlessness - daring to launch hundreds, thousands of tests - was a common factor of success. We wanted to refocus our brand on these core benefits, which reflect our product - and this is expressed in our new look and identity as a leading customer experience optimization platform."

AB Tasty is the fastest-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive more conversions and revenue on all their digital assets. We provide marketing, product and technical teams with an easy-to-use customer experience optimization platform, allowing them to turn website or mobile visitors into customers, subscribers or leads, while delivering outstanding user experiences. AB Tasty's customer list includes Ashley Furniture, Kiehl's, Sephora, USA Today, YSL Beauty, as well as more than 850 global enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.abtasty.com

