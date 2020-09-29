AB Tasty Launches Integrations with the Leading Product Analytics Platforms: Amplitude, Heap and Mixpanel

The company expands its suite of integration offerings with Product Analytics solutions to enable its customers to deliver best-in-class, data-driven customer experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty is announcing a new suite of technology partners in the product analytics space to bolster its customer experience optimization platform capabilities. Customers can now connect their AB Tasty platform to more than 25 technology partners, allowing them to unlock functionality not provided by the platforms on their own.

The partnerships with firms such as Amplitude, Heap, and Mixpanel are the latest examples of the investment that AB Tasty is making towards its partner ecosystem and the increased focus on the wider analytics categories. "We continue to see a strong need from our customers to integrate with best-of-breed partner technologies such as product analytics, digital experience analytics and CDPs, that provide deeper insight into the customer journey" said Matt Filios, Vice President of Global Channels at AB Tasty.

By connecting AB Tasty with a product analytics platform, both marketing and product teams can gain a better view of how various experiments and personalization campaigns can affect the entire user journey. "It's a key piece of the puzzle for us to be able to use AB Tasty and Amplitude together to understand the impact of a new product feature across the entire customer experience," notes Laura Karhu, UX designer at Tori.fi.

"Heap enables product teams to make data-driven decisions by eliminating technical barriers to leveraging customer data. We're thrilled to be partnering with AB Tasty to bring an integration that offers boundless opportunities to optimize and experiment, and that empowers our customers to create valuable personalized experiences for their users," notes Connie Yuan, Product Manager at Heap.

Bridging the gap between product and marketing, these integrations force teams to focus first on the customer and identify how to build around the customer experience. As more customers access products through a wide variety of channels, it's even more important to align product and marketing teams to work towards consistent, continuously optimized experiences. Justin Lau, VP Partnerships at Mixpanel says, "We pride ourselves in helping teams build better products, and are excited that AB Tasty invested in an integration with Mixpanel to support us in that mission. Our mutual customers, who rely on experiments to improve their users' experience, can now leverage this integration to better understand the true impact of their decisions on product usage and retention."

Product managers today are plagued by a dearth of data and feature requests built on feedback from small sample sizes. By engaging product analytics and implementing experience optimization, users can harness testing data to better understand how new features and functionality can impact the customer experience. By combining product analytics with AB Tasty's platform, teams can now build better products, create more delightful customer experiences, generate more revenue, and increase loyalty.

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a global leader in feature management, experimentation and personalization solutions, helping businesses launch better products faster and drive more conversions, engagement and revenue on all their digital assets and channels. We provide marketing, product and technical teams with a comprehensive brand and product experience optimization platform, allowing them to turn website, mobile or application visitors into customers, subscribers or leads, while delivering outstanding customer experiences, aligned with business KPIs. AB Tasty's customer list includes Ashley Furniture, Kiehl's, Sephora, USA Today, YSL Beauty, as well as more than 900 global enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.abtasty.com

Media Contact

Robin Nichols

[email protected]

SOURCE AB Tasty

Related Links

http://www.abtasty.com

