AB Volvo Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2019

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group today published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 on www.volvogroup.com.

Under the theme Perform and Transform the report outlines the Volvo Group's strategy and the activities that contributed to making 2019 a record year in terms of sales and profitability. The report also highlights the Volvo Group's latest developments within new technologies such as electrified vehicles, automation and connectivity.

Sustainability is at the core of the Volvo Group's mission of driving prosperity through transport solutions and is an integrated part the Annual and Sustainability Report, which explains how the Volvo Group creates value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders as well as society as a whole.

"2019 was a strong year for the Volvo Group. We grew our net sales by 11% to SEK 432 billion and improved the operating income to almost SEK 50 billion. This was the result of hard work throughout the Group and I want to extend my warmest thanks to all colleagues for their contributions. It was also a year that really put into focus the importance of both delivering good profitability, while at the same time investing for the future and in the technologies that are transforming our industry," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

February 25, 2020

For further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46-31-323-72-29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press



The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/ab-volvo-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2019,c3045690

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE AB Volvo