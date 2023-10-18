Abaca Fiber Market to grow by USD 314.09 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Celulosa de Levante SA, Chandra Prakash, and Co. and Ching Bee Trading Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The abaca fiber market is estimated to grow by USD 314.09 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. The abaca fiber market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer abaca fiber market are Celulosa de Levante SA, Chandra Prakash and Co., Ching Bee Trading Corp., DGL Global Ventures LLC, Heayi Trading Co. Ltd., Specialty Pulp Manufacturing Inc., and Wigglesworth and Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the report!

Company Offering:

Celulosa de Levante SA - The company offers abaca fiber such as CELTEX which is well suited for the production of tea bags, meat casing, base papers for stencils, and industrial filters.

Chandra Prakash and Co. - The company offers abaca yarn which is made from high-quality abaca fiber.

Ching Bee Trading Corp - The company offers abaca fiber under the brand, Specialty Pulp Manufacturing Inc.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of these fibers in various end-user sectors, such as healthcare, specialty paper, crafts, automobiles, and textiles, is one of the main factors that have substantially contributed to the growth of the global abaca fiber market in Asia Pacific . The main reason for its increasing use is due to its unique properties such as high mechanical strength, durability, length, and durability. In addition, the main producer of abaca fiber is the Philippines , which produces more than three-quarters of all abaca fiber.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for abaca fibers from the pulp and paper industry

Increasing demand for abaca fibers from the pulp and paper industry Key Trend - Automotive manufacturers adopting natural fibers for vehicle interiors

- Automotive manufacturers adopting natural fibers for vehicle interiors Major Challenges - The labor-intensive nature of the market

Market Segmentation

Abaca Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.7% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, The Philippines, Japan, China, and UK

