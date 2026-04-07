Abacus Achieves CREST Accreditation for Penetration Testing

The globally recognised certification reinforces Abacus' dedication to protecting client data and meeting the highest security, ethical and compliance standards

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus, a leading IT Managed Services Provider ("MSP") and Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to highly regulated industries globally, today announced that it has achieved Council for Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST) accreditation for its penetration testing services.

The internationally-recognised CREST accreditation verifies penetration testing in accordance with the highest technical, ethical and legal standards. Backed and trusted by regulators, the rigorous process conducted by the independent body evaluated Abacus' penetration testing approach, including the expertise and qualifications of the team.

In order to pass the auditing process, evidence of client data handling, quality control and assurance processes were required. Abacus also had to demonstrate an ongoing professional training programme for staff and provide numerous references from clients, attesting to its professionalism, testing depth and quality.

Abacus' successful completion of CREST validation gives customers and prospects confidence that they are working with a provider that meets security best practices and can be trusted in delivering advanced penetration tests securely.

In a market where very few MSPs have achieved this benchmark for cybersecurity quality and professionalism, it also reinforces Abacus' position as a leading global provider of penetration testing services, committed to protecting customers' sensitive data and maintaining compliance.

Tom Cole, Senior Managing Director, EMEA at Abacus says: "In an age of relentless cyberattacks and constantly evolving regulatory requirements, it is crucial our clients can trust that they are working with a top-tier partner. The CREST accreditation validates our alignment with global best practices, providing our clients in regulated industries, like financial services and healthcare, with verification and assurance of our Red Team's strict technical rigor."

Abacus' sophisticated penetration testing services help clients understand their attack surface and defense-in-depth security posture. They do this by emulating a malicious adversary attempting to hack into the organisation by exploiting vulnerabilities across their cloud, network and server infrastructure.

Abacus now also offers a cutting-edge adversarial simulation service which combines the precision and scalability of agentic AI technology with the strategic insight of senior Red Team penetration testers. This hybrid model ensures that every test is both technically rigorous and contextually intelligent.

The CREST accreditation process for Abacus was carried out by CREST between October 2025 and February 2026. The accreditation will need to be renewed annually to ensure that the standards Abacus has demonstrated in penetration testing are continuously upheld.

About Abacus

Abacus is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries. Through deep compliance expertise, AI orchestration, and future-ready innovation, all grounded in a steadfast commitment to client service, Abacus empowers financial services and healthcare organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

With capabilities spanning IT operations, multi-cloud management, incident response, and beyond, Abacus is Always Ahead. Turning disruption into direction, they advance and safeguard the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods. The firm serves clients across regulated markets worldwide, with a global headquarters in New York City and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit abacustechnology.com.

SOURCE Abacus