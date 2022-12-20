Abacus Donates $10,000 to Support Operation Blue Santa

Operation Blue Santa delivers toys and food to local families in need during the holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are the perfect time to appreciate all good things in our lives, as well as to give back to those in need. Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical feels strongly about supporting the community during this special time of the year and participated as the main sponsor for CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin's Toy Drive for Operation Blue Santa. Abacus also donated an additional $10,000 to support Operation Blue Santa's goal of distributing gifts to some 10,000 families in the Austin area.

"We enjoy giving back to the community because we live here, we work here and we are a part of this fabric of Austin," said Branson Keller, CFO of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "Operation Blue Santa is doing something amazing for the community; they are making dreams come true and we wanted to make sure we were a major part of that reality."

The organization has been a part of Austin for 50 years and was started by two local police officers. The first year they served 20 families and has grown exponentially from there. Operation Blue Santa will continue to collect toys until December 16th at Austin Fire stations near you. Monetary donations can also be made online at bluesanta.org .

About Abacus

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003. Founded by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing maintains an A+ rating and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence with the Better Business Bureau. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee. Abacus is part of Wrench Group, LLC, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. Wrench Group collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually across twelve markets and sixteen brands in the United States. For more information, please visit us at wrenchgroup.com . To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin, visit abacusplumbing.com.

Licenses: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

