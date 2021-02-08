Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Helping Houstonians With COVID-Killing Technology

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Masks. Social distancing. Vaccines. And now, in the ongoing fight against COVID, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is proud to provide a high-tech filtration system now scientifically proven to be 99.9% effective against the deadly virus.

When properly installed by the licensed professionals at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, the state-of-the-art REME HALO ® is a confirmed COVID killer for Houston-area residents. By systematically releasing hydrogen peroxide molecules through HVAC systems, the REME HALO ® provides both clean, safe air and peace of mind against the deadly coronavirus that has killed 38,000 Texans, including more than 4,000 in Harris County.

"This is a game-changer in the fight against COVID," says Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical HVAC expert Henry Newsom. "Anywhere air is blowing through your house or business, this device is actively seeking out and killing the virus."

The REME HALO ® has long been known to combat most viruses, bacteria and mold, but has recently been specifically tested to also kill COVID.

RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, recently released the results of a third-party study that revealed REME HALO® efficacy of 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The seven-month testing was conducted at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif. and overseen by Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology at RGF.

"The study results show the REME HALO® to be effective in combating the COVID-19 virus and a valuable solution to immediately improve the indoor air quality of residential and commercial spaces and protect occupants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus," says Dr. Marsden.

Kingwood resident Claire Brom purchased a system and had it installed by Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical on April 30th.

"I got it because I didn't want COVID in my house, simple," Brom says. "It's worked. I've noticed a clear improvement in air quality and there have been no illnesses in my family. None of us."

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical so trusts the REME HALO® that it's installed in the company's own HVAC systems.

"To help keep our employees as healthy as possible, Abacus installed the same air filtration equipment in our offices that we install in our customers' homes," says Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Founder & CEO Alan O'Neill. "In an essential business like ours, we have to do everything possible to help prevent our team members from allergies, germs and viruses. We owe it to our employees to invest in their health, and our customers who depend on us to be ready to serve 24 hours a day."

