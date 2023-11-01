Media Alert: Houston Better Business Bureau Honors Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical with Pinnacle Award

The Award Marks Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical's 15th time to be honored by the BBB.

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing regional attention on businesses and nonprofits that embody a commitment to excellence in the Greater Houston area, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical (Abacus) was proudly spotlighted among 236 companies at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence held on October 10, 2023.

Abacus Plumbing Houston wins BBB Honors

Celebrating two decades in business this year, Abacus received their seventh Pinnacle Award. This remarkable feat marks the fifteenth time Abacus has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau since they first opened their doors in 2003 for their unwavering dedication to service beyond self-interest.

Tony Patiño, President of Abacus, reflected on this milestone, saying, "We are very humbled and also proud to have earned our fifteenth BBB Award and seventh Pinnacle Award as we celebrate our twentieth-year anniversary. When Alan O'Neill founded Abacus in 2003, he recognized the vast opportunity Houston presented. Mr. O'Neill's vision for the company was built on three foundational principles: Do what we promise; always provide top-notch service coupled with the highest quality workmanship; and unconditionally stand behind our work. From an initial team of just five employees to now boasting a family of over four hundred in just 20 years, Abacus relentlessly emphasizes finding, hiring, and training extraordinary people who consistently deliver extraordinary results. Besides serving our customers, Abacus takes immense pride in giving back to the community through our in-house charitable program, 'Count on Us to Care.' Our deepest gratitude goes out to the BBB of Houston for this significant honor and for their relentless efforts in safeguarding Houston consumers and ensuring their voices are heard."

When probed about what this recognition means to the team at Abacus, Patiño expressed, "It's a testament to our commitment to our customers, our community, and our core values. Every member of the Abacus family strives to uphold the standards Alan O'Neill set when he first founded the company. Each recognition reaffirms that we are on the right path, and we remain devoted to serving Houston with unmatched excellence."

About Abacus

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003. Founded by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee. Abacus is part of Wrench Group, LLC, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. Wrench Group collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually across twelve markets and sixteen brands in the United States. For more information, please visit us at wrenchgroup.com. To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin, visit abacusplumbing.com.

