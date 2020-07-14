Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Protecting Houston with Anti-COVID-19 Air Filtration Systems

HOUSTON, July 14, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- With news of the coronavirus' airborne droplets being able to be neutralized via advanced filtration, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is responding by affording Houston homeowners state-of-the-art HVAC testing and Next-Gen products to combat the pandemic.

As the virus re-surges throughout Texas and parts of America, infectious disease experts are learning that COVID-19 can be contracted by inhaling tiny, invisible particles that hang in stagnant air for hours. A recent investigation by ABC's Good Morning America revealed that a combination of HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters and UV light are homeowners' best defense against the virus droplets.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said recently that large malls should be required to install HEPA systems before re-opening. Delta Airlines is also equipping its fleet of aircraft with HEPA filters, while American Airlines said its planes have been using the systems since the 1990s.

The licensed HVAC professionals at Abacus Plumbing can inspect current residential systems and suggest a solution from their extensive line of HEPA and UV products .

"Obviously cleaning surfaces is still important but cleaning the air that recirculates through homes and buildings is now a huge focus," industrial hygiene specialist Nancy McClellan told GMA.

HEPA systems – such as the REME HALO ® - can remove 99.7% of particles as small as .3 microns.

Says Dr. Rajat Mittal, a professor studying the dynamics of COVID-19 particles, "That is potentially good news, because almost all the droplets that are going to be carrying viruses are all within that range."

Abacus Plumbing so trusts the REME HALO® that it's installed in the company's own HVAC systems.

"To help keep our employees as healthy as possible, Abacus installed the same air filtration equipment in our offices that we install in our customer homes," says Abacus Founder & CEO Alan O'Neill. "In an essential business like ours, we have to do everything possible to help prevent our team members from allergies, germs and viruses. We owe it to our employees to invest in their health, and our customers who depend on us to be ready to serve 24 hours a day."

The HALO purifies air in homes its source: the HVAC system. Its patented technology is hospital tested and military approved to reduce allergies, fight odor and kill bacteria, mold and viruses.

"We haven't come across anything that it can't handle," says Rene Luna, whose company – The Partner Group – has been selling HALOs to Houston distributors like Abacus since 2006. "It doesn't wait to clean the air in the equipment, it actually cleans your air and your living space. It's by far the leader in the industry."

With COVID-19 finding new ways to harm Houstonians, Abacus is ready to help homeowners protect the health and safety of their family by installing the best defense available.

