Abarca And Molina Healthcare Partner To Offer Preventive Care Program For Members

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that is disrupting the industry with an entirely new approach to technology and business practices, and Molina Healthcare Puerto Rico, a locally operated subsidiary of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), announced today that they have entered into a two-year agreement to offer Medication Therapy Management (MTM) services to Molina's members. This service will be powered by Abarca's Darwin RxTarget module, which will focus on key quality measures to improve access to preventive care.

"When it comes to helping Molina increase medication access and adherence for its members, we are all in," said Jason Borschow, president & CEO of Abarca. "Darwin RxTarget is just one of the advanced clinical modules that can be licensed individually from Darwin, our smarter PBM platform. By leveraging this industry-leading technology, and a strong collaboration with our partners, we are finding new, highly targeted, and effective approaches to improving health outcomes."

Molina's members must meet one of four criteria to participate in the program, including those who:

Suffer from at least two chronic medical conditions or one high-cost (HC) condition (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, end-stage renal disease)

Are taking more than three chronic medications simultaneously

Are expected to spend at least $2,000 in chronic medications during the year

The program will allow Molina's members to comply with higher generic dispensing rates; increase adherence to formulary drugs; and improve medication adherence for people suffering from diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, depression, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions. Additionally, the program includes targeted safeguards to reduce opioid overutilization.

"Molina is always exploring ways to improve the overall health and well-being of our members, and this partnership allows us to accomplish that by increasing access to care and educating those we serve," said Carlos A. Carrero, president of Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico. "We are committed to improving the health of our members across the Island and are equally focused on ensuring each one has an appropriate care plan and the support they need. We are thrilled to work alongside Abarca to empower our members with chronic conditions to feel comfortable managing their health."

Darwin RxTarget is a predictive analytics tool that enables health plans to identify members that may need further intervention easily, and more efficiently focus their clinical strategies. This cloud-based application provides a customizable dashboard that incorporates Abarca's proprietary clinical decision-making algorithms and a tailored view of beneficiaries and prescribers in real-time.

Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico beneficiaries who need assistance in accessing the services offered, information on benefits, replacing ID cards, or for any additional assistance in services may contact Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico at 1-877-335-3305 or TTY/TDD 711.

About Abarca

Abarca is igniting a revolution in healthcare. It started by redefining pharmacy benefits, but this is just the beginning. It is built on the belief that there is a better way for people and companies to work together, connect with each other, and make healthcare awesome for everyone. With smarter technology and a straightforward approach to business, Abarca provides a much better experience and greater value for payers and consumers. For nearly a decade, they have challenged many industry conventions and trampled on a few. So, call them a PBM for discussion purposes, but they are unlike any other company out there. Join the revolution at abarcahealth.com.

About Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico

Since 2015, Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. The Company serves members through the government's health program. Molina's service areas span island-wide across Puerto Rico, with regional offices in Humacao, Ponce, and Yauco. For more information, visit molinahealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Abarca

