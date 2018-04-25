Abarca Launches Darwin, A Smarter PBM Platform

"We engineered Darwin to be modern, cloud-based, secure, flexible, and unimaginably efficient. The era of navigating disconnected legacy systems, waiting years for enhancements, and building spreadsheet-based workarounds is now over." said Jason Borschow, Abarca's Chief Executive Officer. "It's hard to believe, but most of the PBM platforms used today date back more than two decades and they haven't changed fundamentally since then."

Darwin integrates claims processing, pharmacy network, prior authorizations, clinical programs, Medicare and Medicaid compliance, rebate management, and other critical PBM work streams into a single, fast, friendly interface. Invoicing, payments, and all other financial functions can be seamlessly integrated into a PBM's general ledger, fully automating the accounting cycle, and dramatically reducing overhead.

Users of legacy systems know the frustrations of having to toggle between programs and screens, retyping data, coding tables and drug lists, and waiting for upgrades and fixes to address basic business and compliance needs. Darwin ends these drains on accuracy, productivity, and morale. The platform is cloud-based, mobile friendly, secure, permission based, and point-and-click easy.

For Medicare and Medicaid plans, Darwin is a game changer. Clinical management tools, deep analytics, and compliance support are integrated with automated letter generation, outbound IVR, and care management workflows to increase member engagement and improve star ratings, without adding man hours. It helped one plan go from two to five stars in just two years.

Abarca is a different kind of company and a different kind of PBM. It focuses on delivering a better experience for members and plans, and every single employee is committed to a higher standard of business practices. Abarca was founded more than a decade ago, many PBMs are still using technologies that were already aging when they got into business. They designed their technology from scratch and built it in-house. It is modern, flexible, intuitive, and powerful, and the perfect solution for a PBM or health insurer that wants its own customizable platform but doesn't have the time, appetite, or expertise to develop one themselves.

"No plan or PBM should endure legacy systems anymore," concluded Borschow. "It's time for a better way."

About Abarca

Abarca is igniting a revolution in healthcare. We started by redefining pharmacy benefits, but this is just the beginning. We are built on the belief that there is a better way for people and companies to work together, connect with each other, and spread healthy living across the planet. With smarter technology and a straightforward approach to business, Abarca provides a much better experience and greater value for payers and consumers. For nearly a decade, we have challenged many industry conventions and trampled on a few. So call us a PBM for discussion purposes, but we are unlike any other company out there. Join the revolution at abarcahealth.com.

