ABB and Heliospectra AB Join Forces in the Middle East and Africa

The collaboration propels exploration of new food production technologies and commercial infrastructure to address increasing demand for sustainably grown agricultural products. Creating value through integrating solutions across light control systems, refrigeration, renewables, robotics and Industry 4.0 digital technologies to increase flexibility, reduce costs while improving capital efficiency.

Heliospectra's advanced light control systems and fully adjustable spectra LED technology, which accelerate food harvest cycles and time to market, will provide the technical foundation for the new partners' technology co-development. Additionally, the partners will create programs for educating growers in best practices for sustainable agriculture.

"ABB is a technology pioneer in electrification and automation. This collaboration is bringing two key technology experts in creating value for both the producers and consumers," said Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director, UAE and Oversight Countries.

"With this partnership, we will explore innovative and disruptive technologies that can optimize food production and reduce wastage. This is of immediate interest and need in the Middle East and Africa region and we are excited to be in this partnership that will possibly improve food security and water stress," he added.

"Our relationship with ABB represents a powerful opportunity for Heliospectra to significantly expand our presence in the Middle East & Africa, a vibrant and important global market. This opportunity will enable us to provide fully integrated solutions, from facility planning and design to cultivation and installation specialists, ready to support commercial growers and businesses within the region," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra.

"ABB has demonstrated the ability to apply considerable resources and expertise as a major market leader in sustainable agriculture and food production. We are pleased to work with a partner that shares our passion for innovation and quality. Together, we strive to help food growers create a smarter, sustainable and more productive future," he added.

"An additional billion people will live in the Middle East and Africa in the next 20 years. With the increasingly urbanized population, indoor and urban farming would become the most sustainable way forward. With our partner Heliospectra we aim to write the future of food production," said Mohammed Farahneh, Food and Beverages Manufacturing Segment Manager, Middle East & Africa.

The partnership was signed between ABB Industries LLC and Heliospectra AB and is valid for the next two years with a goal to extend the partnership to new markets across the region over time.

