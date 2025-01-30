Heliospectra Celebrates 10 Years of Dynamic Light Control with helioCORE™ and 15 years of Dynamic Lighting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in innovative smart horticultural lighting and dynamic light control systems, proudly marks the 10th anniversary of its pioneering helioCORE™ control system, and 15 years as a dynamic lighting supplier. Since its launch, helioCORE has empowered cultivators and researchers worldwide with precision light management, sustainability, and unmatched operational efficiency.

A Decade of Dynamic, Data-driven Lighting Innovation and Control

Founded in 2006 as a research-focused company, Heliospectra brings almost two decades of expertise in utilizing, designing, and producing cutting-edge smart LED lighting and control systems. Driven by the need for sustainability and greater flexibility in lighting solutions, the company developed its first dynamic lighting fixture in 2010, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry.

Building on this foundation of innovation, Heliospectra introduced helioCORE™ in 2015 as part of its vision to revolutionize horticulture by making it more data-driven and sustainable. Over the past decade, helioCORE has supported a diverse range of crops and cultivation environments, from research labs to large-scale greenhouses. The system has become an industry benchmark, enabling greenhouses and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities to fine-tune spectrum and lighting strategies with unparalleled precision.

Benefits of the helioCORE system

As a pioneer in dynamic light control, Heliospectra set a new standard with helioCORE™ by offering growers the ability to:

Optimize crop quality and yield through tailored light intensity, spectrum, and photoperiod control.

Save up to 35% on energy costs through intelligent DLI (Daily Light Integral) management, leveraging real-time data, weather forecasts, and advanced sensors.

Create unlimited dynamic grow zones, allowing for precise and customizable control over different areas of the grow space to meet specific crop needs.

Wireless control with reliable LoRa connectivity.

Seamless integration with industry-leading climate control systems like Hoogendoorn and Priva or operate independently as stand-alone system.

Transforming Horticulture, One Light at a Time

From small-scale research installations to large multi-hectare installations, growers have access to precision control throughout the growth cycle. The versatility of the helioCORE™ platform's allows growers to create unlimited dynamic grow zones and precisely tailor lighting strategies for each crop variety and stage. Saving and tracking energy consumption per crop batch and facility. Features such as health status monitoring, heat mapping, and actionable notifications provide growers with enhanced safety and operational efficiency.

"HelioCORE represents our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in horticulture," said Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra AB. "Over the past decade, this technology has helped growers worldwide achieve precision lighting strategies that enhance productivity while reducing environmental impact."

Heeren continues, "helioCORE has never been as relevant as it is now. Dynamic lighting control has primarily been used by the Agtech segment. Now we see an increased interest in dynamic lighting and precision control among commercial growers, especially propagators and growers of ornamentals and flowers, where the ability to target lighting strategies to specific growth stages can make a big difference in terms of quality and yield. But also, by providing growers with a flexible system that can adjust to different crop types depending on market demand."

Next Step In Dynamic Lighting Control

With nearly two decades of lighting research behind us, Heliospectra provides a full range of adaptable lighting solutions tailored to diverse crops and environments. From our versatile MITRA X platform, including the new MITRA X C3 and C4 multi-channel solutions, to our fully controllable ELIXIA and DYNA LED systems—all seamlessly integrated with the powerful helioCORE™ control system—our products help growers save energy, improve operational flexibility, and make data-driven decisions that enhance both yield and quality.

Looking ahead, Heliospectra is committed to further advancing the helioCORE™ platform with cutting-edge features and integrations that meet the evolving needs of modern growers. This includes the new helioSENSE sensor, which allows growers to "talk with the plants" by reading fluorescence levels to identify light saturation and plant stress, thereby optimizing quality and saving on energy.

Join the Celebration

Heliospectra invites partners, customers, and the horticulture community to celebrate this milestone and explore how helioCORE™ continues to lead the way in sustainable crop production. Don't miss visiting us at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Hall 3.1 Booth A33 , on February 5th-7th and at Horticontact in Gorinchem, Booth B26 , on February 18-20 for a demo and learn how dynamic light control and grow zones can benefit your grow facility.

For more information about helioCORE™ and Heliospectra's full range of solutions, visit www.heliospectra.com.

For More Information:

Rebecca Nordin, Head of IR at Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | [email protected]

http://www.heliospectra.com

