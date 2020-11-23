ABB Information Systems Selects Google Cloud to Expand its Cloud Footprint

ZURICH and MUNICH, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced it has been selected by ABB to further expand the cloud footprint of its Information System (IS) services. The Swiss-headquartered global technology leader has chosen Google Cloud as part of the organization's 'Rationalizing IT Operations' (code named: Program RIO) initiative, which seeks to further increase the scalability and resilience of its infrastructure services to all ABB businesses.

Google Cloud will collaborate with ABB's hosting services team to layout an optimized cloud migration that is tailored to meet the IS needs of ABB businesses. This will be rolled out in a structured way and in-line with ABB's new operating model. The migration signals ABB's increased focus on cloud adoption, and optimizing its data centers' capacity.

Google Cloud's data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities will be leveraged to simplify and improve the IS quality assurance via automation and consolidation of identified services housed in ABB's strategic data centers and remote sites, with a cloud-first approach.

"ABB is a global technology leader that has been a Fortune 500 company for many years," said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Global Manufacturing and Industrial at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled about the opportunity for Google Cloud to help ABB in its journey toward powering its information systems services in the cloud, as the company heads towards a more digitized future."

''We are excited to be working together with Google Cloud to improve the competitiveness of ABB's Information Systems services, and the flexibility we offer our internal business customers,'' said Daniele Lisetto, Head of IS Strategy Office and Sponsor of RIO Program at ABB.

"Our choice to include Google Cloud further strengthens our strategic vision and stimulates innovation as we expand the Information Systems' cloud footprint,'' said Prabhu Chakravarthy, Group IS Program Leader at ABB.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud