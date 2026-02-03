Humana Redefines the Member Experience with Agent Assist Built with Google Cloud

Humana introduces Agent Assist to help member advocates deliver faster, more personalized support, enabled by an expanded partnership with Google Cloud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading U.S. health and well-being company, today announced the launch of Agent Assist, a new solution built with Google Cloud's AI to support Humana's member advocates to deliver more personalized, accurate, and timely answers to member health benefit questions. The initiative marks another step in Humana's broader digital transformation journey, which focuses on improving member experiences through the responsible, transparent and human-centered use of artificial intelligence.

With more than 20,000 member advocates handling up to 80 million calls annually, Humana is using Agent Assist to help advocates focus fully on members' needs. Agent Assist summarizes call conversations in real time, anticipates member needs, and quickly surfaces relevant information. This allows advocates to remain fully engaged with members, while technology operates in the background to enhance service quality, accuracy, and consistency.

Humana is launching Agent Assist, built with Google Cloud's AI for more personalized and timely answers to questions. Post this

Agent Assist also provides member advocates with proactive guidance, compliance support, and automated call summaries. Together, these capabilities help reduce manual workload, strengthen training, improve consistency across interactions, and ensure advocates can prioritize member needs effectively. Additionally, Agent Assist supports Humana's long-standing Responsible AI commitment and operating principles by incorporating Google Cloud's enterprise-grade capabilities for data privacy, security, and transparency.

Built on Humana's agentic AI platform, Agent Assist uses Google Cloud's Vertex AI, Gemini, and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) to help member advocates navigate benefit details or answer eligibility questions, all while preserving a "human in the loop" throughout every interaction. This ensures that advocates remain accountable for member engagement and decision-making, while AI supports their ability to deliver reliable, responsive, and more personalized support. Agent Assist reinforces Humana's commitment to combining technological innovation with human empathy in every member interaction

"We are always looking for new ways to enhance the member experience by making those interactions more personalized, accurate, and faster," said Japan Mehta, chief information officer, Humana. "Agent Assist puts responsible innovation directly into the hands of our advocates, helping them to focus on what matters most – helping our members."

Agent Assist integrates seamlessly into existing call center systems and is continuously reviewed and monitored to ensure ongoing compliance and performance.

"Our collaboration with Humana is a blueprint for the future of healthcare—where technology doesn't replace the human element, but radically enhances it," said Chris Sakalosky, vice president, Strategic Industries, Google Cloud. "By integrating Gemini Enterprise for CX, we're giving Humana's advocates an agent that handles the complexity of benefits in the background, so they can focus on the empathy and care that members deserve. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about redefining the standard for member support."

Humana member advocates began using Agent Assist in October 2025, with full rollout planned for Humana member service centers in 2026. The expanded collaboration between Humana and Google Cloud has a central goal of redefining how technology can strengthen human connection in healthcare–making every interaction smarter, simpler, and more personal.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud