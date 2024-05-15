AbbaDox Shines at RBMA PaRADigm 2024 with Two Prestigious Awards

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbaDox proudly announced two remarkable achievements at the 2024 Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) PaRADigm annual conference held in Las Vegas last month. Lake Medical Imaging, in partnership with AbbaDox, received the Practice Innovation Award and Dianne Keen, VP of Strategy and Growth, was honored with the esteemed Changemaker Award.

The RAD Honors Awards celebrate radiology practices and vendors that exhibit the highest degrees of creativity, innovation, and exemplary leadership. Jessica Struve, CAE, RBMA's Deputy Executive Director and incoming Co-Executive Director, emphasized the significance of these accolades: "Our RAD Honors Awards are not just about celebrating excellence. It's about acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and contributions of organizations that may have previously gone unnoticed. These awards provide us with a platform to shine a spotlight on their achievements, inspiring others and fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition within our community."

Lake Medical Imaging and AbbaDox Win Practice Innovation Award

The Practice Innovation Award celebrates innovative solutions that enable radiology practices to thrive. Lake Medical Imaging, in partnership with AbbaDox, implemented the AbbaDox RIS and workflow platform, resulting in significant improvements in patient registration times and the overall patient experience.

Michael Rosa, Director of IT for Lake Medical Imaging, praised the partnership: "The steadfast guidance and meticulous project management by AbbaDox ensured the implementation journey was a resounding success." The partnership yielded impressive results, including:

Scheduling Efficiency: Addressed a critical backlog of 10,000 patients, achieving a 24-hour turnaround for setting appointments—a drastic improvement from weeks-long waits, reducing the backlog by 86%.





Dianne Keen Receives Changemaker Award

The RBMA Changemaker Award recognizes a healthcare executive who has demonstrated inspiring, motivational, and passionate actions that have made a significant impact within their organization or the industry at large. This prestigious award, voted on by the RBMA membership, honors efforts such as mentoring emerging leaders, pioneering new processes, and advocating for better patient access to imaging services.

Dianne Keen, VP of Strategy and Growth at AbbaDox, was the recipient of the 2024 Changemaker Award. With over 20 years of experience in radiology business development and marketing strategy, Dianne joined the AbbaDox team in May 2023. On receiving the award, Dianne shared, "The Changemaker Award, for me, represents more than professional achievement. It symbolizes the passion, friendships, and community spirit I deeply value. It's about effective teamwork, crafting programs with pride, and knowing our work significantly benefits colleagues and patients alike. This award embodies the collective 'blood, sweat, and tears' we all invest, the fulfillment from mentoring and teaching, and the joy from giving back. I'm incredibly grateful to my AbbaDox family, the RBMA, and my industry friends and peers for their support and for this recognition."

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, specializing in Radiology Information Systems (RIS) that enhance efficiency, patient care, and operational excellence. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, AbbaDox is dedicated to advancing the healthcare industry through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

About Lake Medical Imaging

Lake Medical Imaging is a full-service diagnostic imaging practice encompassing 25 board-certified diagnostic and interventional radiologists within six state-of-the-art imaging centers located in Central Florida.

About RBMA

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is a leading professional organization for radiology business management, providing members with resources, education, and networking opportunities to advance their practices and careers. The RBMA Honors Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in the radiology field.

