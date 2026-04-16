AbbaDox Wins NextGen Tech Award at RBMA Rad Honors

Operational AI platform recognized for measurable impact on imaging center workflow and patient access

AVENTURA, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbaDox has received the NextGen Tech Award at the RBMA Rad Honors ceremony during the RBMA PaRADigm annual meeting. The award recognizes solutions delivering measurable innovation and performance in radiology.

AbbaDox was recognized for its operational AI platform, designed to close a persistent gap in radiology: advanced clinical imaging paired with manual, fragmented operational workflows.

Yaniv Dagan, AbbaDox Founder and CEO, accepts RBMA RadHonors Award for Next Generation Technology. The AbbaDox team at RBMA PaRADigm 2026

AbbaDox CareFlow, the company's intelligent operations platform, automates the patient journey from referral through scheduling, registration, and follow-up. By replacing disconnected systems with a unified, AI-driven workflow, imaging centers can increase capacity without adding staff.

Results from a live deployment include:

17,228 imaging orders processed in one week

96% of inbound faxes automated without manual intervention

94% patient satisfaction from AI-supported scheduling interactions

from AI-supported scheduling interactions 24/7 scheduling coverage through VoiceAI, with no additional staffing

"These are real operational problems," said Dianne Keen, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at AbbaDox. "This isn't about adding more technology. It's about removing friction, supporting staff, and improving access to care."

"The NextGen Tech Award exists to spotlight solutions that move radiology forward in practical, measurable ways," said a representative on the selection committee at RBMA. "AbbaDox stood out for its focus on operational workflows that directly impact patient access and practice sustainability."

AbbaDox focuses on operational AI—automating the work that surrounds every scan, not just the scan itself. As demand rises and staffing remains constrained, that focus is delivering measurable returns. One imaging network recovered more than $63,000 in revenue through a single automated patient re-engagement campaign. A multi-location enterprise reported ROI in under 60 days after replacing paper-based intake with digital workflows.

The company continues to expand CareFlow with conversational scheduling and voice-driven workflows that manage patient calls from greeting through confirmation. These capabilities are developed and trained in-house, tailored specifically to outpatient radiology.

This recognition builds on AbbaDox's continued investment in both innovation and the people behind it. The company was also honored at RBMA Rad Honors in 2025 with the Culture and Well-Being Award, reflecting its commitment to supporting not only imaging operations, but the teams who power them.

To learn more, visit https://www.abbadox.com.

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox is the #1 operations platform for outpatient radiology, rated 4.9/5 on Capterra. The company automates imaging center operations, including scheduling, patient engagement, referral management, and document processing, with AI developed specifically for radiology workflows. Since its founding in 2003, AbbaDox has become the platform imaging centers trust to scale efficiently. AbbaDox is headquartered in Aventura, Florida, and has been recognized as a Top Workplace three years running.

For more information, visit https://www.abbadox.com or https://www.abbadox.com/ris-radiology-information-system

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SOURCE AbbaDox