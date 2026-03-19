Beyond the Image: AbbaDox Operational AI Helps Imaging Centers Recover Thousands of Staff Hours Lost to Manual Workflows

AbbaDox CareFlow now automates order intake, patient scheduling, and follow-up coordination for outpatient imaging centers, with client deployments recovering more than 90 staff hours per month at a single site.

AVENTURA, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbaDox, the only intelligent operations platform purpose-built for outpatient radiology, is deploying operational AI capabilities across its CareFlow platform that automate high-volume administrative workflows from referral intake through patient scheduling to follow-up coordination.

While much of the radiology industry's AI investment has focused on image interpretation and clinical decision support, outpatient imaging centers continue to face mounting operational pressure in areas that clinical AI does not address: order intake, appointment scheduling, referral coordination, and prior authorization. Staffing shortages and tightening financial margins are compounding the challenge, and much of this work still begins with manually reviewing faxed physician orders.

AbbaDox has spent more than 20 years building technology for these workflows. Its operational AI capabilities, developed and trained specifically for radiology operations, are now automating processes that have historically required significant human effort across the entire imaging workflow.

Automating Order Intake with FaxAI

By automating fax classification, data extraction, and routing into scheduling workflows, AbbaDox enables imaging centers to recover a significant amount of indexing time, often skipping the indexing process entirely. Analysis across client environments shows that for every 10,000 incoming faxed orders, more than 150 hours of FTE-equivalent manual work is relieved through AI assistance.

In one client environment, an outpatient imaging center using AbbaDox FaxAI recovered the equivalent of more than 90 staff hours in a single month through fully automated order processing. Incoming physician orders were automatically classified, key patient and exam information extracted, and routed directly into the appropriate appointment scheduling workflow without manual intervention.

The system processed incoming faxes 6.6 times faster than manual workflows while maintaining a 99.7% patient-match accuracy rate.

Automating Patient Scheduling with Abby

Beyond order intake, AbbaDox CareFlow extends operational AI into patient engagement and scheduling through Abby, its AI-powered voice scheduling assistant.

Abby enables imaging centers to automatically contact patients, coordinate appointment availability, and complete scheduling workflows without requiring staff involvement. By connecting directly to incoming orders processed through FaxAI, Abby can initiate patient outreach and move patients from referral to scheduled exam within a single, continuous workflow.

This approach allows imaging centers to automate not only the intake of physician orders, but also the traditionally manual process of outbound scheduling calls, reducing administrative workload while accelerating patient access.

Closing the Follow-Up Gap

AbbaDox is also applying AI to one of the most frequently missed opportunities in imaging center operations: follow-up recommendations.

Imaging reports often include recommended follow-up studies, but tracking and coordinating those next steps is typically a manual and inconsistent process.

AbbaDox operational AI surfaces follow-up recommendations already present in existing reports and workflow data, flags appropriate next steps for clinical review, and initiates patient outreach and scheduling through Abby once approved by the ordering physician's care team.

By automating follow-up coordination, imaging centers can improve continuity of care, support referring physicians, and capture appropriate additional imaging volume that might otherwise be lost.

"Radiology has spent years discussing use cases of pixel-based AI in the context of the image," said Nick Avossa, VP of AI Operations at AbbaDox. "But imaging centers process mountains of orders every month, and much of that work still starts with a fax. When you look at the human investment required to manually manage that volume and then layer in scheduling and follow-up, the opportunity for operational AI becomes very clear. Every step is a running clock and every transfer from one hand to the next is a point of potential failure."

"Operational AI is not a future roadmap item for us; it is a current competitive advantage for our clients," said Yaniv Dagan, CEO of AbbaDox. "Imaging centers using CareFlow are already recovering thousands of staff hours per year while improving patient access and capturing revenue that manual processes leave on the table. That is the kind of infrastructure decision that changes the trajectory of a business."

AbbaDox CareFlow integrates with existing PACS, EHR, billing, and fax systems through more than 200 third-party connections, so imaging centers can deploy operational AI without replacing their current clinical infrastructure.

For a closer look at what operational AI implementation looks like in practice, AbbaDox and Radiology Business are hosting an upcoming webinar, "Is Your Front Office Drowning? AI Can Help. Here's What We've Learned So Far." The session features Tim Haley, CTO of Capitol Imaging Services, and Isaac Aronov, CTO of AbbaDox, sharing lessons from rolling out operational AI across a 60+ location imaging network, including what delivered measurable gains, what the first 90 days revealed, and what radiology leaders should realistically expect. Watch the discussion on Radiology Business Website.

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox is the #1 operations platform for outpatient radiology, rated 4.9/5 on Capterra. The company automates imaging center operations, including scheduling, patient engagement, referral management, and document processing, with AI developed specifically for radiology workflows. Since its founding in 2003, AbbaDox has become the platform imaging centers trust to scale efficiently. AbbaDox is headquartered in Aventura, Florida, and has been recognized as a Top Workplace three years running.

For more information, visit https://www.abbadox.com or https://www.abbadox.com/ris-radiology-information-system

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SOURCE AbbaDox