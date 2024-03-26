AbbaDox's RIS Implementation at Lake Medical Imaging Sets a New Industry Standard in Radiology Information Systems

As the healthcare industry faces the phase-out of a major Radiology Information System (RIS) provider, AbbaDox steps up as the superior alternative, showcasing unparalleled efficiency in migrating Lake Medical Imaging to its advanced RIS & Patient Engagement platform.

THE VILLAGES, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Medical Imaging (LMI) has successfully transitioned to AbbaDox's Radiology Information System (RIS) and Patient Engagement platform, marking a significant milestone in its quest for superior operational efficiency and patient care. This shift is timely, considering the impending discontinuation of a widely used RIS platform by the end of 2025, prompting many radiology practices to seek reliable and cost-effective alternatives.

AbbaDox RIS stands out from competitors for its transparency and no-hidden-fee cost structure. Additionally, The AbbaDox team demonstrated exceptional capability in migrating data from the previous system and seamlessly connecting to LMI's existing Merge PACS system—within the project's scheduled timeline.

Mike Rosa, Head of IT at Lake Medical Imaging, praised AbbaDox for its professionalism and efficiency. "Choosing AbbaDox as our technology partner was one of the best decisions we've made. Their professionalism, transparency, and the ability to execute a complex migration without hidden costs or disruptions were unparalleled. AbbaDox has set a new benchmark for what healthcare providers should expect from their technology partners."

This partnership and migration have yielded significant benefits for LMI, including:

A 53% reduction in scheduling backlog , significantly improving service delivery timelines.

, significantly improving service delivery timelines. A 60% decrease in patient registration time , streamlining the intake process and enhancing patient experiences.

, streamlining the intake process and enhancing patient experiences. Over a 65% reduction in manual call times , reflecting substantial operational efficiency and staff satisfaction improvements.

, reflecting substantial operational efficiency and staff satisfaction improvements. An increase in patient ratings from an average of 2.1/5 to 4.8/5 on Google .

. Cost savings of $400,000 in the first year and optimizing staffing levels, negating the need to replace administrative FTEs following their departure.

As the healthcare sector navigates away from legacy systems, Lake Medical Imaging's successful transition to AbbaDox RIS is a compelling case study for other practices facing similar technological upgrades. AbbaDox emerges as the premier choice for those prioritizing cost transparency, seamless data migration, and professional vendor relations.

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox provides a customizable and comprehensive Radiology Information System (RIS) and Patient Engagement solution. By focusing on improving efficiency, patient care, and achieving operational excellence, AbbaDox is committed to advancing healthcare through technology. Their approach to seamless transitions and operational transparency makes them the preferred partner for imaging practices.

