Abbot's Adds the Whole Burger to Their Product Line of High-Quality Plant-Rich Foods

The hearty, high-protein burger is made entirely of plants and real, recognizable food ingredients to both satisfy consumer cravings and fuel well-being.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbot's—a wellness company crafting delicious and versatile plant-rich products from real, wholesome ingredients—is taking the next step in their mission to spread the power of real, good food with the Whole Burger.

Abbot's new Whole Burger

The Whole Burger is designed to honor both your cravings and your well-being. It's made with 100 percent real food ingredients and packed with hearty vegetables, healthy fats, and energizing superfoods (like spinach, chia seeds, and flaxseeds). The Whole Burger is crafted with mushrooms, aromatic herbs, and savory spices to give it a flavorful, tender bite. With 22 grams of protein per patty, significantly more than the standard veggie patty, the Whole Burger is the first and only high-protein burger to deliver on both satiation and health.

"We noticed consumers' frustrations with their options," says Abbot's founder and CEO Kerry Song. "You either have these ultra-processed plant-based burgers that bleed, bite and taste like meat but are filled with unhealthy, artificial, gut-harming ingredients. Or, you have traditional veggie burgers that lack the craveable bite and are low in protein, often leaving you unsatisfied… We set out to create something completely different."

"We believe you shouldn't have to compromise on health or taste because food should be nourishing and made with ingredients you can trust," continues Song.

Whole Foods Market is the first retailer to carry Abbot's Whole Burger, which is now available nationwide in select stores. "We recognize a growing interest in wholesome options within the plant-based community," says Kara Maloney, Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Our shoppers want to trust what's in their food, so it made sense to collaborate with Abbot's on their launch of the Whole Burger."

All of Abbot's premium, protein-rich products, which also include "Ground Beef", "Chorizo", Chopped Chick'n, and Fajita Chick'n, are made with 100 percent real food ingredients and are free from the top nine allergens (including gluten and soy), preservatives, natural and artificial flavors, additives, and seed oils. The products are also Non-GMO Project Verified and Vegan Certified.

Abbot's products can be found in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Target, Whole Foods Market, Publix, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme, among others. For a comprehensive list of locations, visit https://abbots.com/where-to-buy .

ABOUT ABBOT'S

Abbot's, formerly known as Abbot's Butcher, is a wellness company crafting delicious and versatile plant-rich products from real, whole food ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's grew out of farmers' markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both highly craveable and deeply healing, and that good food can nourish healthy, vibrant lifestyles. Each of Abbot's plant-rich proteins are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Certified, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, and additives. For more information, visit www.abbots.com . You can also find us on Instagram , X , TikTok , and Facebook .

SOURCE Abbot’s