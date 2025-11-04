Abbott HeartMates Community Delivers Holiday Cheer in Hallmark Channel's New Movie "The More the Merrier"

Movie to feature cameos from youth who have overcome significant heart health challenges and are part of the Abbott HeartMates community as well as professional football player and HeartMates ambassador Damar Hamlin

"The More the Merrier" is the first Hallmark movie ever to include cameos from real-life individuals who have overcome cardiovascular challenges

Character in the movie was inspired by Abbott HeartMates member Zeke Mankins, who has established a friendship with Hamlin through Hamlin's ambassador role for the HeartMates community

Movie premieres on Hallmark Channel on Nov. 28, 2025, during Hallmark's Merry Thanksgiving Weekend during "Countdown to Christmas"

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, global healthcare leader Abbott is adding even more heart to Hallmark Channel's beloved "Countdown to Christmas" lineup with a story that features a special community and is sure to spread joy and inspiration. "The More the Merrier," a new original Hallmark movie, features real-life heroes from Abbott HeartMates, a program that provides support for people impacted by heart health challenges. The movie is set to premiere during Hallmark's Merry Thanksgiving Weekend during "Countdown to Christmas" on Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST/PST and will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.

"Our HeartMates program was created to provide a community for people impacted by heart health challenges and to demonstrate that health struggles don't have to define anyone," said Melissa Brotz, senior vice president of Global Marketing and External Affairs at Abbott. "We are delighted to partner with the Hallmark Channel this holiday season to highlight some of the inspirational stories of real people in our HeartMates community. HeartMates is a testament to the healing that happens when people connect through shared experiences, and we invite others who have had heart health issues to join this community."

Set in a small town hospital on Christmas Eve, the film follows Dr. Alice (Rachel Boston) and Dr. Brian (Brendan Penny) as they navigate a surprise baby boom and snowstorm that strands staff and patients alike. Amid the chaos, a 14-year-old heart patient named David — inspired by real-life Abbott HeartMates member Zeke Mankins — brings unexpected joy and connection to those around him, with help from a surprise celebrity friend, Damar Hamlin.

"Going through a heart health event can be isolating, but having people around you who know what you've been through can make all the difference," said Hamlin. "That's why I teamed up with Abbott to be an ambassador for their HeartMates program and build a community of support. Bringing HeartMates to the big screen in Hallmark's 'The More the Merrier' will help more people join our community and find the support they, too, may need."

Hamlin will make his second Hallmark movie debut this holiday season, this time appearing alongside HeartMates whom he has gotten to know personally while serving as an ambassador for the Abbott HeartMates community. Hamlin has been part of the HeartMates team since the program's creation in 2023 and has traveled to hospitals and events around the country alongside Abbott to recruit HeartMates, offer support and share his own remarkable comeback story.

This is Hallmark's first integration with a healthcare company, which includes health experts and cardiologists from Abbott consulting on the script to ensure medical accuracy and authenticity. The Abbott HeartMates members featured include:

Tony Daly (Las Vegas), 10, was born at just under 27 weeks and was the first baby in the world to receive an Abbott Amplatzer Piccolo TM Occluder to close a hole in his heart.

(Las Vegas), 10, was born at just under 27 weeks and was the first baby in the world to receive an Abbott Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder to close a hole in his heart. Jaden Hartley (Chicago), 16, received an Abbott left ventricular assist device (LVAD) before his heart transplant after experiencing sudden heart failure at age 14 while on vacation with his family.

(Chicago), 16, received an Abbott left ventricular assist device (LVAD) before his heart transplant after experiencing sudden heart failure at age 14 while on vacation with his family. Rian Krauth (Minneapolis), 9, was treated with an Abbott Amplatzer TM Septal Occluder at age 2 to repair a hole in her heart that caused the blood to flow in the wrong direction.

(Minneapolis), 9, was treated with an Abbott Amplatzer Septal Occluder at age 2 to repair a hole in her heart that caused the blood to flow in the wrong direction. MacKenzie Maddry (Bella Vista, AR), 19, survived bone cancer and heart failure, receiving an Abbott LVAD before her heart transplant at age 17.

(Bella Vista, AR), 19, survived bone cancer and heart failure, receiving an Abbott LVAD before her heart transplant at age 17. Zeke Mankins (Dallas), 18, underwent open-heart surgery at age 12 to receive an Abbott Masters mechanical heart valve to repair a leaking mitral valve.

