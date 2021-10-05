Abbott President and CEO Robert Ford to Deliver Keynote at CES 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Abbott President and CEO Robert B. Ford will deliver a keynote at CES® 2022 , the world's most influential technology event. This marks the first time in CES history that a healthcare company will take the mainstage for a keynote at the show. Ford will be joined on stage by a diverse group of Abbott's top scientists, engineers, inventors and partners to discuss the technology revolution in healthcare, and how it is empowering people to actively engage in their own health.

"Technology improves lives, and now more than ever, we are witnessing technology's incredible impact on healthcare, allowing us to take better control of our health," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We've seen a rapid shift in healthcare innovation, with technology leading the charge to bring quality healthcare to all global citizens. We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the CES keynote stage to share more about Abbott's vision for the future of healthcare."

The health category has grown significantly at CES in recent years. CES 2022 will showcase the latest products and innovations from global brands moving into this sector. Companies participating include Abbott, AT&T Business, Dassault Systemes Americas, Omron Healthcare, OrCam, Philips, Purple Innovation, Sleep Number, Variowell and 3M. CES will host conference programming focused on innovations in health tech, and the Digital Health Studio will return – hosting conversational interviews with industry thought leaders on health trends shaping the future.

"CES is the ideal stage to spotlight how technology is allowing people to take control of their health," Abbott's Ford said. "Health is at the center of our ability to live a full life, and the acceleration of health technology has the potential to improve more lives in more places than ever before. We look forward to sharing some of the latest health tech advancements and future possibilities at CES 2022."

Ford is Abbott's president and chief executive officer. Previously, he served as president and chief operating officer, with responsibility for all of the company's operating businesses; and executive vice president, Medical Devices, leading Diabetes Care, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation businesses. He joined Abbott's Diagnostics division in 1996 as a business unit manager in Diabetes Care.

Ford joins GM's Mary Barra and T-Mobile's Mike Sievert as confirmed CES keynote speakers. The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols, registration and the media page for all press resources.

