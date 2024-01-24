Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Issues 2024 Financial Outlook

Fourth-quarter reported sales increased 1.5 percent; organic sales growth for the underlying base business increased 11.0 percent

Full-year 2023 reported sales decreased 8.1 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales; organic sales growth for the underlying base business increased 11.6 percent

Full-year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.26 ; adjusted diluted EPS of $4.44

R&D pipeline continues to deliver steady cadence of new products

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Fourth-quarter sales increased 1.5 percent on a reported basis, 2.1 percent on an organic basis, and 11.0 percent on an organic basis, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 .

. Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.91 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.19 , which excludes specified items.

and adjusted diluted EPS of , which excludes specified items. Abbott issues full-year 2024 guidance for diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.20 to $3.40 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70 .

to and full-year adjusted diluted EPS of to . Abbott projects full-year 2024 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to be in the range of 8.0% to 10.0% 2 .

. In 2023, Abbott continued to recapture market share in the U.S. infant formula market. The company has now reclaimed its previous market-leading position, as measured on a volume basis.

In December, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its new laboratory automation system, GLP systems Track ™ , to help laboratories optimize performance and safety to better meet the growing demand for diagnostic testing.

, to help laboratories optimize performance and safety to better meet the growing demand for diagnostic testing. In January, Abbott announced that the first-in-human procedures were conducted using the company's new Volt ™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System to treat patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). These procedures were part of Abbott's Volt CE Mark clinical study. Abbott anticipates approval for its U.S. clinical trial (IDE) for the Volt PFA System in the first half of 2024.

Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System to treat patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). These procedures were part of Abbott's Volt CE Mark clinical study. Abbott anticipates approval for its U.S. clinical trial (IDE) for the Volt PFA System in the first half of 2024. In January, Abbott announced that Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2™3 insulin pump is the first automated insulin delivery system in the U.S. to integrate with Abbott's new FreeStyle Libre® 2 Plus sensor.

"The strength and diversity of the Abbott portfolio drove our success in 2023," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're entering 2024 with a lot of positive momentum, and with our highly productive pipeline, we're well-positioned for growth in 2024 and beyond."

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (4Q23)

Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 3,949

860

1,020

—

2,065 International 6,292

1,178

1,514

1,222

2,378 Total reported 10,241

2,038

2,534

1,222

4,443



















% Change vs. 4Q22

















U.S. (6.4)

8.2

(38.8)

n/a

17.6 International 7.2

15.3

(6.0)

0.5

17.5 Total reported 1.5

12.2

(22.7)

0.5

17.5 Impact of foreign exchange (0.8)

(0.7)

(0.4)

(8.3)

1.0 Impact of CSI acquisition 0.4

—

—

—

1.1 Impact of business exit (0.2)

(1.0)

—

—

— Organic 2.1

13.9

(22.3)

8.8

15.4 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (8.9)

—

(24.5)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 11.0

13.9

2.2

8.8

15.4



















U.S. 7.1

8.2

(10.7)

n/a

15.5 International 13.4

18.5

10.9

8.8

15.4

Full-Year 2023 Results (12M23 )

Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 15,452

3,413

4,329

—

7,696 International 24,657

4,741

5,659

5,066

9,191 Total reported 40,109

8,154

9,988

5,066

16,887



















% Change vs. 12M22

















U.S. (14.8)

16.9

(49.3)

n/a

15.2 International (3.3)

4.4

(28.7)

3.1

13.2 Total reported (8.1)

9.3

(39.4)

3.1

14.1 Impact of foreign exchange (2.0)

(2.3)

(1.2)

(7.8)

(1.0) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.3

—

—

—

0.9 Impact of business exit (0.2)

(1.4)

—

—

— Organic (6.2)

13.0

(38.2)

10.9

14.2 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (17.8)

—

(44.0)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 11.6

13.0

5.8

10.9

14.2



















U.S. 11.3

16.9

1.3

n/a

13.3 International 11.7

10.4

8.5

10.9

14.9

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

Nutrition

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (4Q23)

Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 860

505

355 International 1,178

480

698 Total reported 2,038

985

1,053











% Change vs. 4Q22









U.S. 8.2

11.4

4.0 International 15.3

12.3

17.4 Total reported 12.2

11.8

12.5 Impact of foreign exchange (0.7)

(0.5)

(0.9) Impact of business exit (1.0)

(2.2)

— Organic 13.9

14.5

13.4











U.S. 8.2

11.4

4.0 International 18.5

17.9

18.9

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 12.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.9 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 11.8 percent on a reported basis and 14.5 percent on an organic basis. International sales increased 12.3 percent on a reported basis and 17.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth in Canada and several countries in Latin America. In the U.S., sales growth of 11.4 percent was primarily driven by market share recovery in the infant formula business following a voluntary recall of certain products last year.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 12.5 percent on a reported basis and 13.4 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong global growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

Full-Year 2023 Results (12M23)

Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 3,413

1,977

1,436 International 4,741

1,957

2,784 Total reported 8,154

3,934

4,220











% Change vs. 12M22









U.S. 16.9

26.6

5.8 International 4.4

2.0

6.2 Total reported 9.3

13.0

6.1 Impact of foreign exchange (2.3)

(1.8)

(2.7) Impact of business exit (1.4)

(3.1)

— Organic 13.0

17.9

8.8











U.S. 16.9

26.6

5.8 International 10.4

10.3

10.4

Diagnostics

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (4Q23)

Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics * U.S. 1,020

326

44

107

543 International 1,514

1,044

109

42

319 Total reported 2,534

1,370

153

149

862



















% Change vs. 4Q22

















U.S. (38.8)

8.3

(27.7)

20.7

(55.3) International (6.0)

8.4

(7.8)

(1.0)

(34.4) Total reported (22.7)

8.4

(14.6)

13.6

(49.3) Impact of foreign exchange (0.4)

(0.7)

0.3

0.6

(0.1) Organic (22.3)

9.1

(14.9)

13.0

(49.2) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (24.5)

(0.6)

(16.6)

—

(35.5) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 2.2

9.7

1.7

13.0

(13.7)



















U.S. (10.7)

8.8

(12.6)

20.7

(29.2) International 10.9

10.0

8.2

(2.9)

18.6

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales4. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $288 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.069 billion in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 1.7 percent on a reported basis and 2.2 percent on an organic basis.

Full-Year 2023 Results (12M23)

Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics * U.S. 4,329

1,243

172

396

2,518 International 5,659

3,916

402

169

1,172 Total reported 9,988

5,159

574

565

3,690



















% Change vs. 12M22

















U.S. (49.3)

9.3

(53.6)

6.4

(62.1) International (28.7)

4.4

(35.7)

10.3

(65.6) Total reported (39.4)

5.5

(42.3)

7.5

(63.3) Impact of foreign exchange (1.2)

(2.9)

(0.7)

(0.2)

(0.4) Organic (38.2)

8.4

(41.6)

7.7

(62.9) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (44.0)

(1.0)

(33.5)

—

(64.2) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.8

9.4

(8.1)

7.7

1.3



















U.S. 1.3

10.1

(17.8)

6.4

(4.8) International 8.5

9.1

(3.8)

10.8

11.6



*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $28 million of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the full-year 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.



Established Pharmaceuticals

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (4Q23)

Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 1,222

918

304 Total reported 1,222

918

304











% Change vs. 4Q22









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 0.5

0.5

0.4 Total reported 0.5

0.5

0.4 Impact of foreign exchange (8.3)

(10.9)

(0.4) Organic 8.8

11.4

0.8











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.8

11.4

0.8

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 0.5 percent on a reported basis and 8.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 0.5 percent on a reported basis and increased 11.4 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology, respiratory, and central nervous system/pain management.

Full-Year 2023 Results (12M23)

Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 5,066

3,807

1,259 Total reported 5,066

3,807

1,259











% Change vs. 12M22









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 3.1

1.1

9.8 Total reported 3.1

1.1

9.8 Impact of foreign exchange (7.8)

(9.2)

(3.0) Organic 10.9

10.3

12.8











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 10.9

10.3

12.8

Medical Devices

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results (4Q23)

Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure *

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,065

285

279

227

245

231

197

601 International 2,378

297

314

74

432

267

43

951 Total reported 4,443

582

593

301

677

498

240

1,552































% Change vs. 4Q22





























U.S. 17.6

12.0

15.0

13.6

14.8

7.9

20.8

28.3 International 17.5

14.5

28.0

26.6

10.4

17.6

10.2

18.4 Total reported 17.5

13.3

21.5

16.6

12.0

12.9

18.8

22.0 Impact of foreign exchange 1.0

1.2

0.3

1.2

1.1

1.5

—

1.3 Impact of CSI acquisition 1.1

—

—

—

6.4

—

—

— Organic 15.4

12.1

21.2

15.4

4.5

11.4

18.8

20.7































U.S. 15.5

12.0

15.0

13.6

(2.5)

7.9

20.8

28.3 International 15.4

12.1

27.3

21.4

8.3

14.7

10.2

16.2

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 17.5 percent on a reported basis and 15.4 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales growth was led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Neuromodulation, Structural Heart, Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, and Rhythm Management. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer®, Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR®.

In Electrophysiology, internationally, sales grew more than 25.0 percent on a reported and organic basis, which included sales growth of more than 20.0 percent in Europe.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.4 billion, which represents sales growth of 25.5 percent on a reported basis and 23.8 percent on an organic basis.

Full-Year 2023 Results (12M23)

Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure *

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 7,696

1,085

1,008

888

978

883

725

2,129 International 9,191

1,170

1,187

273

1,703

1,061

165

3,632 Total reported 16,887

2,255

2,195

1,161

2,681

1,944

890

5,761































% Change vs. 12M22





























U.S. 15.2

5.5

10.8

9.6

13.2

7.9

17.2

30.3 International 13.2

7.4

16.6

21.1

5.2

18.7

9.0

16.3 Total reported 14.1

6.5

13.9

12.1

8.0

13.6

15.5

21.1 Impact of foreign exchange (1.0)

(1.0)

(2.0)

0.1

(1.3)

(0.7)

(0.9)

(0.8) Impact of CSI acquisition 0.9

—

—

—

5.3

—

—

— Organic 14.2

7.5

15.9

12.0

4.0

14.3

16.4

21.9































U.S. 13.3

5.5

10.8

9.6

(1.0)

7.9

17.2

30.3 International 14.9

9.4

20.5

20.5

6.7

20.1

13.1

17.5



*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $28 million of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the full-year 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.20 to $3.40. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 of $1.30 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.50 to $4.70 for the full-year 2024.

ABBOTT DECLARES 400TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Dec. 15, 2023, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 12, 2024.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott will live-webcast its fourth-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 In the fourth quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $10.241 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $288 million. In the fourth quarter of 2022, total worldwide sales were $10.091 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.069 billion.



2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for Covid-19 tests.



3 t:slimX2™ is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.



4 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2023 and 2022 are summarized below:







Sales 4Q23



COVID Tests Sales 4Q23

($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total Diagnostics 1,020

1,514

2,534



224

64

288

Core Laboratory 326

1,044

1,370



1

3

4

Molecular 44

109

153



5

2

7

Rapid Diagnostics 543

319

862



218

59

277































Sales 4Q22



COVID Tests Sales 4Q22

($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total Diagnostics 1,667

1,610

3,277



776

293

1,069

Core Laboratory 301

963

1,264



3

7

10

Molecular 62

118

180



17

20

37

Rapid Diagnostics 1,216

486

1,702



756

266

1,022





























Sales 12M23



COVID Tests Sales 12M23

($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total Diagnostics 4,329

5,659

9,988



1,255

331

1,586

Core Laboratory 1,243

3,916

5,159



7

13

20

Molecular 172

402

574



24

19

43

Rapid Diagnostics 2,518

1,172

3,690



1,224

299

1,523































Sales 12M22



COVID Tests Sales 12M22

($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total Diagnostics 8,531

7,938

16,469



5,498

2,870

8,368

Core Laboratory 1,137

3,751

4,888



16

46

62

Molecular 370

625

995



190

221

411

Rapid Diagnostics 6,652

3,409

10,061



5,292

2,603

7,895



Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







4Q23

4Q22

% Change

Net Sales $10,241

$10,091

1.5















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,556

4,593

(0.8)

Amortization of intangible assets 481

496

(3.1)

Research and development 700

725

(3.6)

Selling, general, and administrative 2,724

2,973

(8.3)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,461

8,787

(3.7)















Operating Earnings 1,780

1,304

36.5















Interest expense, net 70

66

5.9

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 24

(14)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (109)

(68)

60.9

Earnings before taxes 1,795

1,320

36.0

Taxes on earnings 201

287

(29.6)















Net Earnings $1,594

$1,033

54.2















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,094

$1,811

15.6 1)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.91

$0.59

54.2















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.19

$1.03

15.5 1)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,748

1,754









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $500 million, or $0.28 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $778 million, or $0.44 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







12M23

12M22

% Change

Net Sales $40,109

$43,653

(8.1)















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 17,975

19,142

(6.1)

Amortization of intangible assets 1,966

2,013

(2.3)

Research and development 2,741

2,888

(5.1)

Selling, general, and administrative 10,949

11,248

(2.7)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 33,631

35,291

(4.7)















Operating Earnings 6,478

8,362

(22.5)















Interest expense, net 252

375

(33.0)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 41

2

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (479)

(321)

49.3

Earnings before taxes 6,664

8,306

(19.8)

Taxes on earnings 941

1,373

(31.4) 1)













Net Earnings $5,723

$6,933

(17.5)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $7,802

$9,466

(17.6) 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $3.26

$3.91

(16.6)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $4.44

$5.34

(16.9) 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,749

1,764









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $22 million and $43 million of excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation in 2023 and 2022, respectively.



2) 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.079 billion, or $1.18 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.





2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.533 billion, or $1.43 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to a voluntary recall and restructuring actions, the impairment of R&D intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



4Q23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 481

$ (481)

$ — Gross Margin 5,204

518

5,722 R&D 700

(78)

622 SG&A 2,724

(35)

2,689 Other (income) expense, net (109)

(9)

(118) Earnings before taxes 1,795

640

2,435 Taxes on Earnings 201

140

341 Net Earnings 1,594

500

2,094 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.91

$ 0.28

$ 1.19

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $481 million and other net expenses of $159 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



4Q22

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 496

$ (496)

$ — Gross Margin 5,002

612

5,614 R&D 725

(71)

654 SG&A 2,973

(144)

2,829 Other (income) expense, net (68)

(24)

(92) Earnings before taxes 1,320

851

2,171 Taxes on Earnings 287

73

360 Net Earnings 1,033

778

1,811 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.59

$ 0.44

$ 1.03

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $496 million and other net expenses of $355 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



12M23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,966

$ (1,966)

$ — Gross Margin 20,168

2,109

22,277 R&D 2,741

(222)

2,519 SG&A 10,949

(102)

10,847 Other (income) expense, net (479)

25

(454) Earnings before taxes 6,664

2,408

9,072 Taxes on Earnings 941

329

1,270 Net Earnings 5,723

2,079

7,802 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.26

$ 1.18

$ 4.44

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.966 billion and other net expenses of $442 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



12M22

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 2,013

$ (2,013)

$ — Gross Margin 22,498

2,351

24,849 R&D 2,888

(282)

2,606 SG&A 11,248

(236)

11,012 Other (income) expense, net (321)

(55)

(376) Earnings before taxes 8,306

2,924

11,230 Taxes on Earnings 1,373

391

1,764 Net Earnings 6,933

2,533

9,466 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.91

$ 1.43

$ 5.34

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $2.013 billion and other net expenses of $911 million that includes charges for the impairment of R&D intangible assets, costs associated with a product recall and restructuring actions, acquisition-related costs, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the fourth-quarter tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



4Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,795

$ 201

11.2 %

Specified items 640

140





Excluding specified items $ 2,435

$ 341

14.0 %

















4Q22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,320

$ 287

21.7 %

Specified items 851

73





Excluding specified items $ 2,171

$ 360

16.5 %



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:



12M23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 6,664

$ 941

14.1 % 1) Specified items 2,408

329





Excluding specified items $ 9,072

$ 1,270

14.0 %

















12M22

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 8,306

$ 1,373

16.5 % 2) Specified items 2,924

391





Excluding specified items $ 11,230

$ 1,764

15.7 %







1) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $22 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) 2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $43 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





4Q23

4Q22

% Change vs. 4Q22

























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact of CSI

acquisition (a) Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

10,241 (40) (7) 10,194

10,091 (23) 10,068

1.5

1.3 2.1 U.S.

3,949 (38) — 3,911

4,219 — 4,219

(6.4)

(7.3) (7.3) Intl

6,292 (2) (7) 6,283

5,872 (23) 5,849

7.2

7.4 8.8





























Total Nutrition

2,038 — (7) 2,031

1,817 (23) 1,794

12.2

13.2 13.9 U.S.

860 — — 860

795 — 795

8.2

8.2 8.2 Intl

1,178 — (7) 1,171

1,022 (23) 999

15.3

17.2 18.5





























Pediatric Nutrition

985 — (7) 978

882 (23) 859

11.8

14.0 14.5 U.S.

505 — — 505

454 — 454

11.4

11.4 11.4 Intl

480 — (7) 473

428 (23) 405

12.3

16.9 17.9





























Total Medical Devices

4,443 (40) — 4,403

3,778 — 3,778

17.5

16.4 15.4 U.S.

2,065 (38) — 2,027

1,754 — 1,754

17.6

15.5 15.5 Intl

2,378 (2) — 2,376

2,024 — 2,024

17.5

17.4 15.4





























Vascular

677 (40) — 637

605 — 605

12.0

5.6 4.5 U.S.

245 (38) — 207

214 — 214

14.8

(2.5) (2.5) Intl

432 (2) — 430

391 — 391

10.4

9.9 8.3



12M23

12M22

% Change vs. 12M22





















Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported Impact of CSI

acquisition (a) Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company 40,109 (130) (48) 39,931

43,653 (135) 43,518

(8.1) (8.2) (6.2) U.S. 15,452 (123) — 15,329

18,142 — 18,142

(14.8) (15.5) (15.5) Intl 24,657 (7) (48) 24,602

25,511 (135) 25,376

(3.3) (3.0) 0.5

























Total Nutrition 8,154 — (48) 8,106

7,459 (135) 7,324

9.3 10.7 13.0 U.S. 3,413 — — 3,413

2,919 — 2,919

16.9 16.9 16.9 Intl 4,741 — (48) 4,693

4,540 (135) 4,405

4.4 6.6 10.4

























Pediatric Nutrition 3,934 — (48) 3,886

3,481 (135) 3,346

13.0 16.1 17.9 U.S. 1,977 — — 1,977

1,562 — 1,562

26.6 26.6 26.6 Intl 1,957 — (48) 1,909

1,919 (135) 1,784

2.0 7.1 10.3

























Total Medical Devices 16,887 (130) — 16,757

14,802 — 14,802

14.1 13.2 14.2 U.S. 7,696 (123) — 7,573

6,681 — 6,681

15.2 13.3 13.3 Intl 9,191 (7) — 9,184

8,121 — 8,121

13.2 13.1 14.9

























Vascular 2,681 (130) — 2,551

2,483 — 2,483

8.0 2.7 4.0 U.S. 978 (123) — 855

864 — 864

13.2 (1.0) (1.0) Intl 1,703 (7) — 1,696

1,619 — 1,619

5.2 4.7 6.7





(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) on April 27, 2023. (b) Reflects the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China. This action was initiated in December 2022.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 29

$ 481

$ 7

$ 518 R&D (6)

(4)

—

(68)

(78) SG&A (15)

(5)

—

(15)

(35) Other (income) expense, net (6)

—

—

(3)

(9) Earnings before taxes $ 28

$ 38

$ 481

$ 93

640 Taxes on Earnings (d)















140 Net Earnings















$ 500 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.28





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as legal and other costs related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 23

$ 87

$ 496

$ 6

$ 612 R&D (6)

(34)

—

(31)

(71) SG&A (7)

(135)

—

(2)

(144) Other (income) expense, net 3

—

—

(27)

(24) Earnings before taxes $ 33

$ 256

$ 496

$ 66

851 Taxes on Earnings (d)















73 Net Earnings















$ 778 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.44





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products as well as the impairment of an equity investment. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 16

$ 80

$ 1,966

$ 47

$ 2,109 R&D (19)

(9)

—

(194)

(222) SG&A (58)

(33)

—

(11)

(102) Other (income) expense, net 40

—

—

(15)

25 Earnings before taxes $ 53

$ 122

$ 1,966

$ 267

2,408 Taxes on Earnings (d)















329 Net Earnings















$ 2,079 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 1.18





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 79

$ 86

$ 2,013

$ 173

$ 2,351 R&D (16)

(38)

—

(228)

(282) SG&A (38)

(140)

—

(58)

(236) Other (income) expense, net (12)

—

—

(43)

(55) Earnings before taxes $ 145

$ 264

$ 2,013

$ 502

2,924 Taxes on Earnings (d)















391 Net Earnings















$ 2,533 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 1.43





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information." a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with the charges taken in the second quarter of 2021 for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. c) Other primarily relates to the net costs related to a voluntary recall within the Nutrition segment, charges associated with the impairments of R&D intangible assets and an equity investment acquired in a business combination, incremental costs to comply with the European Union's MDR and IVDR Regulations for previously approved products and costs related to certain litigation. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation and net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

SOURCE Abbott