Abbott to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Brian Yoor, executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will present at 10 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

