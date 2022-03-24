Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre is First and Only CGM System to Gain Expanded Reimbursement in Japan to Include All People with Diabetes Who Use Insulin

First and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with expanded coverage in Japan will enable more people with diabetes to manage their condition without routine fingersticks 1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the expansion of reimbursement coverage for its FreeStyle® Libre system to include all people with diabetes who use insulin at least once a day.

The expanded coverage will enable more people with diabetes to access the glucose data needed to manage their condition without the routine fingersticks1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring.

"The best healthcare solution is the one that helps the most people, which is why we designed our FreeStyle Libre system with access and affordability in mind from the very beginning," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "FreeStyle Libre systems provide a complete and comprehensive glucose picture without the need for routine fingersticks. The technology helps enable behavior change, which ultimately helps people live better, fuller lives."

The reimbursement expansion, which will go into effect April 1, 2022, was granted based on FreeStyle Libre's overall value proposition, which includes ease of use and scientific evidence that shows the clinical benefits of using the FreeStyle Libre system among all people who take self-injections of insulin.2,3,4

"With the expanded reimbursement coverage, healthcare professionals like me will be equipped with continuous glucose monitoring information and actionable insights for patients with diabetes, which has previously been available mainly to a limited population of people who require multiple daily injections of insulin. This will allow patients to have a better understanding and control of their diabetes based on glucose fluctuation through continuous monitoring," said Dr. Wataru Ogawa, professor, Division of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine. "I am expecting this will lead to better management of my patients' overall condition, as well as reduce the future risks of diabetes-related complications."

1 A fingerstick test using a blood glucose meter is required when there are questions on the accuracy of the interstitial fluid glucose levels or impending hypoglycaemia or hypoglycaemia as reported by the system or when symptoms do not match the system readings.

