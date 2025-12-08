Abbott's Lingo™ Now on Android™, Expanding Access to Real-Time Glucose Data

Lingo, Abbott's first over-the-counter biowearable, expands to Android devices

Continuous glucose monitoring devices help people maintain healthy glucose levels, which are associated with better metabolic health and lower long-term risk of chronic conditions

New data from Lingo users highlight how protein supplementation is linked to lower glucose in people who use continuous glucose monitors, especially for people with obesity, a group at higher risk for prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that Lingo, an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and app, is now available for Android devices. Already available for Apple iOS devices, this expansion gives millions more people access to real-time glucose data, empowering informed choices that help support better energy, sleep, focus and overall well-being.i ii iii

Lingo is for individuals 18 years of age or older and not on insulin who want to make informed decisions about their health. By showing how food, movement and stress affect glucose in real time, Lingo can help people make small, science-backed adjustments that can lead to measurable improvements in health. Ninety-five percent of Lingo members report developing new habits based on glucose tracking. iv v

Helping More People Understand their Metabolic Health

Glucose serves as one of the body's primary energy sources, powering essential functions from the brain to the muscles. Despite its vital role, data shows that four out of five Americans do not recognize glucose as an important indicator of overall health.vi Lingo addresses this gap by making glucose insights more accessible and actionable by helping people understand how their glucose may influence their energy, hunger, mood and more.

"Glucose levels and metabolic health are foundational for overall well-being and chronic disease prevention. The need for more glucose awareness is clear," said Amy McKenzie, Ph.D., head of Medical Affairs for Abbott's Lingo business. "Prediabetes – a condition where glucose is elevated but not yet in the diabetes range – impacts more than 98 million U.S. adults, yet 80% of those affected don't know they have it.vii With awareness and lifestyle changes, prediabetes can be managed or reversed.viii ix Lingo provides the insight needed to help people understand their glucose patterns in real time, empowering informed choices that support better metabolic health."

Lingo helps people understand how food and other lifestyle factors affect glucose by detecting glucose spikes and quantifying their size with Lingo Count™, a daily metric that shows how much glucose spikes affect the body. Lingo Count adds up the impact of each spike based on how big and how long it lasts, providing an easy way to track and improve metabolic health. When Lingo users with elevated glucose levels – like those seen among people living with prediabetes – reduce their Lingo Count over about three months, their glucose significantly improves – cutting time above healthy range in half and lowering average glucose by 10%.x

Protein Supplementation Can Support Healthy Glucose

New real-world data from Abbott shows how consuming protein supplements, such as high-protein nutritional drinks, is associated with lower glucose levels.xi The effect was even more pronounced among individuals with obesity, a group at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

On days when people logged a protein supplement, they had 15% lower odds of experiencing glucose spikes above the healthy range and an average glucose reduction of 2 mg/dL compared to days without protein supplementation. Among those with obesity, the benefit was greater: 18% lower odds of glucose spikes above the healthy range and a 3 mg/dL reduction in average glucose. Given that past research shows that more time above the healthy glucose range is linked to greater risk of type 2 diabetesxii, these real-world data suggest that protein supplementation may play an important role in supporting metabolic health.

Flattening glucose curves and keeping them in a healthy range is linked to significant health benefits such as better sleep, mood, energy, food cravings and focus.xiii xiv Elevated glucose levels over time can affect metabolic health and increase the risk of serious conditions like type 2 diabetesxv, heart diseasexvi and certain cancers.

Using a continuous glucose monitor like Lingo can help people see what habits keep glucose in a healthy range. Maintaining healthy glucose over time can support long-term health.

Availability

Lingo is available in the U.S. and the U.K.

The Lingo app is now available for download for Android through the Google Play Store and continues to be available for iOS on the Apple App Store.

You can purchase Lingo at hellolingo.com, Amazon, and in-store and online at Walmart.

About Lingo:

The Lingo Glucose System is intended for users 18 years and older, not on insulin. It is not intended for diagnosis of diseases, including diabetes. The Lingo program does not guarantee that everyone will achieve the same results as individual responses may vary. Consult your healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or exercise regimen or if you have an eating disorder or a history of eating disorders.

