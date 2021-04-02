AbbVie Announces Extension of Review for Supplemental New Drug Application of Upadacitinib for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for upadacitinib in the treatment of adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended three months to early Q3 2021.

As previously disclosed, AbbVie received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis. AbbVie responded to the request and the FDA has informed AbbVie that, as expected, it requires additional time for a full review of the submission.

"We are confident in the sNDA and continue to work with the FDA to bring upadacitinib to patients living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in need of new treatment options," said Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, AbbVie.

About RINVOQTM (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In August 2019, RINVOQ received U.S. FDA approval for adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate. RINVOQ is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs; and for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy. The approved dose for RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis is 15 mg. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.

