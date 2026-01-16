AbbVie Announces Topline Results for Epcoritamab (DuoBody® CD3xCD20) from Phase 3 EPCORE® DLBCL-1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Based on the topline results from the EPCORE® DLBCL-1 trial, AbbVie along with partner Genmab will engage global regulatory authorities to discuss next steps

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE® DLBCL-1 trial evaluating epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, compared to investigator's choice of chemoimmunotherapy in adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The study demonstrated an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR: 0.74 [95% CI 0.60 to 0.92])*. Improvements were observed in complete response rates (CRR), duration of response (DoR), and time to next treatment among patients treated with epcoritamab. The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) (HR: 0.96 [95% CI 0.77 to 1.20]).

EPCORE DLBCL-1 is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate improvement in PFS in patients with R/R DLBCL who were treated with a CD3xCD20 T-cell engaging bispecific monotherapy. The global study enrolled 483 patients with R/R DLBCL with at least one prior line of therapy (73% had received two or more prior lines) who were ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (HDT-ASCT).

The adverse events observed in this study appear consistent with known safety of epcoritamab. AbbVie and Genmab are working to assess the potential impact of various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic (trial conducted at the peak of the Omicron variant and prior to the widespread availability of vaccines) and the increased availability of novel anti-lymphoma therapies during the study timeline. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting, and AbbVie and Genmab will engage global regulatory authorities to determine next steps.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) worldwide, accounting for approximately 25-30% of all NHL cases.1,2 In the U.S., there are approximately 25,000 new cases of DLBCL diagnosed each year.3 DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system, occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men.4,5 DLBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system and affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. For many people living with DLBCL, their cancer either relapses, which means it may return after treatment, or becomes refractory, meaning it does not respond to treatment. Although new therapies have become available, management can still be challenging.4,6

Epcoritamab (EPKINLY® in the U.S. and Japan and TEPKINLY® in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 countries. AbbVie and Genmab remain committed to advancing epcoritamab, with ongoing clinical programs evaluating the therapy as a monotherapy and in combination regimens across treatment lines and a broad range of hematologic malignancies.

About the EPCORE® DLBCL-1 Trial

EPCORE DLBCL-1 (NCT04628494) is a global Phase 3 open label, multi-center, randomized trial to evaluate the efficacy of epcoritamab (GEN3013, DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy, either rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), or bendamustine plus rituximab (BR), in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (HDT-ASCT). The trial started on January 13, 2021, and is ongoing.

More information on this trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody® technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.7

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY® in countries including the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY® in the European Union) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 countries. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the investigational R/R DLBCL indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) INDICATIONS & U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory), after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after receiving 2 or more treatments.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

Important Warnings—EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma should be hospitalized for 24 hours after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with follicular lymphoma (FL) may need to be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rash, upper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio is comprised of approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

*based on intent-to-treat principle

