Allergan Aesthetics Highlights Medical Weight Loss (MWL) Data and the Changing Profile of Patients

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, shares new data illustrating how the rapid adoption of Medical Weight Loss (MWL) treatments is changing patient behavior, aesthetic priorities, and treatment demand, particularly as facial volume loss emerges as a leading concern.

"Allergan Aesthetics is committed to equipping our customers with data-driven insights, education, and consultation tools to help guide patients safely and effectively through these changes," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President at Allergan Aesthetics. "We're seeing this new patient population enter aesthetics with different concerns, different goals, and a strong desire for individualized, long-term treatment and care, particularly when it comes to restoring facial balance and volume."

Data Highlights: How GLP-1–Associated Weight Loss Is Changing Aesthetic Care

The data underscores a broader evolution in the aesthetics landscape; patients undergoing medical weight loss are entering aesthetic practices with distinct needs tied to facial volume, structure, and skin quality, many for the first time. As rapid weight loss can accelerate visible changes in the face, early consultation and proactive treatment planning are critical to helping patients understand their options and achieve balanced, natural looking outcomes. For many of these patients, hyaluronic acid fillers can play an important role in addressing volume loss and supporting natural-looking outcomes that align with their overall transformation journey.

Consumer interest in aesthetics is rising with 40% of MWL patients considering a professionally administered aesthetic treatment in a physician's office or medspaiv. Notably, aesthetic practices are increasingly serving as an entry point into the category; 60% of consumers using GLP-1 medications now receive them from healthcare providers who also offer aesthetic treatments, up from roughly half just one year agov.

According to Allergan Aesthetics studies and consumer market research, physicians report that MWL is driving meaningful shifts in facial concerns, treatment preferences, and patient demand:

Facial volume loss is the leading aesthetic impact , with 61% of GLP-1 patients experiencing midface volume loss, followed by skin laxity (50%) , and facial wrinkles/folds (35%) vi .

, with of patients experiencing midface volume loss, followed by skin laxity , and facial wrinkles/folds . Hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers are a primary treatment option , with 81% of HCPs identifying HA fillers as a top nonsurgical modality following GLP-1 related weight loss vii .

, identifying HA fillers as a top nonsurgical modality following related weight loss . One-third of physicians (33%) say GLP-1 usage has increased the overall volume of dermal filler injections in their practiceviii.

Allergan Aesthetics has been studying the intersection of MWL and aesthetic medicine since early 2022. Allergan Aesthetic consumer market research closely mirrors data the company presented at the 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting and was published in January 2026 in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal's Open Forum, "Nonsurgical Aesthetic Treatment of the Face and Neck in GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Weight Loss Patients: Experience-Based Considerations," demonstrating that patients are increasingly seeking physician-guided aesthetic solutions to address changes in facial appearance following weight loss.

"As a dermatologist, I've seen firsthand how medical weight loss can significantly impact the face," said Dr. Joely Kaufman, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, FL. "This data reflects what we're seeing in practice – patients who are excited about their weight loss success are looking for personalized, medically appropriate solutions that restore balance and confidence."

Through proprietary consumer research, physician collaboration, and data shared at leading medical forums, the company continues to translate emerging trends into actionable insights for healthcare providers.

