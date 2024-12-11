AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics

Acquisition adds potential best-in-class disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease, ALIA-1758, and novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology to strengthen neuroscience pipeline and R&D capabilities

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics. With the completion of the acquisition, Aliada is now a part of AbbVie.

Aliada's lead investigational asset is ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, which is in development for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. ALIA-1758 utilizes a novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology that enhances delivery of targeted drugs into the central nervous system (CNS).

"Alzheimer's disease poses a significant public health challenge, impacting millions worldwide and is becoming more prevalent as populations age," said Dawn Carlson, M.D., M.P.H., vice president, neuroscience development at AbbVie. "With the acquisition now complete, we look forward to advancing potentially disease-modifying therapies such as ALIA-1758 for Alzheimer's disease and bolstering our neuroscience discovery and development efforts by leveraging Aliada's novel CNS drug delivery platform."

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the announcement press release here.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie