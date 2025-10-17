AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals' Bretisilocin

Acquisition expands AbbVie's psychiatry pipeline with the addition of a next-generation psychedelic compound currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals' lead investigational candidate, bretisilocin.

Bretisilocin is a novel, short-acting serotonin 5-HT 2A receptor agonist and 5-HT releaser currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder (MDD). This next-generation 5-HT 2A receptor agonist is designed to help address current development challenges observed with classic psychedelic compounds.

"Recent clinical results have demonstrated the potential of bretisilocin to treat patients living with MDD," said Daniel Mikol, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "With the acquisition now complete, we look forward to accelerating the development of this next-generation compound, reinforcing AbbVie's commitment to delivering innovative, science-driven treatment options for people living with serious mental health conditions."

