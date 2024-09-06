AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share.

The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2024.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 285 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

