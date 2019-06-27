AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director
Jun 27, 2019, 12:16 ET
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
26 June 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
52,114 Common Shares
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to
N/A
Total
52,114 Common Shares
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
11500 common shares
$67.50
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
27 June 2019
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
Director of AbbVie Inc.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
William J. Chase
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
26 June 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
169,552 Common Shares
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
641,027 Options (0.04%)
112,376 Performance Shares (0.01%)
under AbbVie Share Plans
Total
922,955 (0.06%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
30400 common shares
$67.30
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
26 June 2019
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
Director of subsidiaries of AbbVie Inc.
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Edward J. Rapp
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
26 June 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
30,662 Common Shares
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
14,907 stock equivalent units
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
N/A
Total
45,569 (0.003%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
7500 common shares
$67.30
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of securities
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
27 June 2019
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
Director of AbbVie Inc.
