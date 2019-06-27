AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director

AbbVie

Jun 27, 2019, 12:16 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 27, 2019 -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Roxanne S. Austin

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

 

26 June 2019

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

52,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell

N/A

Total

52,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)







(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total








3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

 

 

 

11500 common shares

$67.50

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.

Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)








(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)




(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




4.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO 



Date of disclosure

27 June 2019

 

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

 

Telephone number

847-938-6166

 

Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert

AbbVie Inc.

 

 

Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status

 

Director of AbbVie Inc.





IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

William J. Chase

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

 

26 June 2019

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

169,552 Common Shares
(0.01%)

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

641,027 Options (0.04%)

112,376 Performance Shares (0.01%)

under AbbVie Share Plans

 

Total

922,955 (0.06%)

 








(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total









3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

 

 

30400 common shares

$67.30

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.

Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)








(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)




(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




4.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO√


Date of disclosure

26 June 2019

 

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

 

Telephone number

847-938-6166

 

Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert

 

AbbVie Inc.

 

Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status

 

 

Director of subsidiaries of AbbVie Inc.





IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Edward J. Rapp

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common shares, par value $0.01 per share

Date of dealing

 

26 June 2019

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)


Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

30,662 Common Shares
(0.002%)

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

14,907 stock equivalent units
(0.001%)

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

 

N/A

Total

45,569 (0.003%)








(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total









3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

 

 

 

7500 common shares

$67.30

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)





(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.

Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)








(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)




(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)




4.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO√


Date of disclosure

27 June 2019

 

Contact name

Steven L. Scrogham

 

Telephone number

847-938-6166

 

Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert

 

AbbVie Inc.

 

Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status

 

Director of AbbVie Inc.

