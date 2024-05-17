AbbVie Presents New Data Supporting Leading Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2024 Digestive Disease Week®

- AbbVie will present 15 abstracts, including three oral presentations, in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis reinforcing AbbVie's commitment to advancing the standards of care in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)

- Data to be presented from the SEQUENCE head-to-head trial comparing risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) versus ustekinumab (STELARA®) in Crohn's disease include an economic analysis and oral presentation that assessed inflammation biomarkers

- Additional presentations include efficacy and safety data evaluating clinical, endoscopic, and histologic outcomes from both the INSPIRE Phase 3 induction study and the COMMAND Phase 3 maintenance study of risankizumab as a therapy for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced it is presenting 15 abstracts at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting, being held May 18-21 in Washington, D.C., and virtually.

"AbbVie is presenting research at DDW that evaluated rapid symptom relief and visible improvement in the GI tract across our portfolio," said Andrew Anisfeld, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "Advancing the standard of care for IBD patients helps doctors address acute needs, as well as long-term care goals, in a way that can be felt by the patient and measured by their health care team."

As a leader in gastroenterology, AbbVie is identifying opportunities, driving discoveries, and advancing science to enhance the understanding of IBD. Recognizing that every patient is different, AbbVie has taken bold steps to help shape the IBD landscape, building a diverse portfolio of marketed and investigational products, sharing new evidence that further builds upon our strong scientific foundation and helping elevate the standards of care for people living with IBD.

The research presented at DDW will encompass risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) and upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) across IBD. Notable data presentations will include:

Risankizumab vs. Ustekinumab in Crohn's Disease (SEQUENCE Trial): Compared the efficacy of risankizumab and ustekinumab in achieving STRIDE-II* recommended short- and long-term treatment goals of symptomatic, endoscopic, and biomarker improvements in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease.

Risankizumab in Ulcerative Colitis (COMMAND Study): Evaluated achievement of corticosteroid-free clinical, endoscopic, and histologic outcomes in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with risankizumab.

Risankizumab Maintenance Therapy in Ulcerative Colitis (COMMAND Study): Investigated the efficacy and safety of risankizumab maintenance therapy in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Upadacitinib Therapy in Ulcerative Colitis: Explored corticosteroid-free remission over two years of upadacitinib therapy in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Effect of Upadacitinib on Lipid Profiles in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Analyzed the impact of upadacitinib on lipid profiles in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, pooling data from Phase 3 induction and maintenance studies in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

Select AbbVie abstracts at 2024 DDW are outlined below. The 2024 DDW Annual Meeting program is available here.

Abstract Title Presentation Details All times ET Risankizumab Efficacy and Safety Up to Three Years of

Risankizumab Treatment in Patients with

Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease: Results

from the FORTIFY Open-Label Long-Term

Extension Poster #Su1761 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Risankizumab Versus Ustekinumab for the

Achievement of Clinical Remission and Reduction

in Inflammatory Biomarkers in Patients with

Moderate-to-Severe Crohn's Disease: Results

from the Phase 3b SEQUENCE Trial Oral Presentation #763 Immunology, Microbiology & Inflammatory Bowel

Diseases (IMIBD) Section Distinguished Abstract Plenary May 20, 2024 2:00-3:30 PM Risankizumab is Associated with Lower Cost Per

Responder and Cost Per Remitter Versus

Ustekinumab in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe

Crohn's Disease: Economic Analyses from the

SEQUENCE Trial Poster #Tu1095 Health Economics (Cost of Illness, Cost-

Effectiveness, and Health Economic Models) May 21, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Achievement of Clinical and Endoscopic

Outcomes by Baseline Corticosteroid Use in

Patients with Moderately to Severely Active

Ulcerative Colitis Who Received Risankizumab

Induction Treatment: A Post Hoc Analysis of the

INSPIRE Study Poster #Su1773 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Efficacy Outcomes of Placebo Maintenance

Treatment in Patients with Moderately to Severely

Active Ulcerative Colitis Who Responded to

Placebo Induction Therapy: Results from the

Phase 3 COMMAND Study Poster #Su1792 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Achievement of Corticosteroid-Free Clinical,

Endoscopic, and Histologic Outcomes in Patients

with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative

Colitis Treated with Risankizumab: Results from

the COMMAND Study Poster #Su1751 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Effect of Risankizumab on Early Symptoms in

Patients with Moderately to Severely Active

Ulcerative Colitis: A Post Hoc Analysis of the

INSPIRE Induction Study Poster #Su1770 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Additional Risankizumab Therapy is Effective in

Patients with Moderately to Severely Active

Ulcerative Colitis Who Did Not Achieve Clinical

Response to Initial 12-Week Induction Therapy:

An Analysis of Phase 3 INSPIRE and COMMAND

Studies Oral Presentation #904 IBD Controlled Trials I May 20, 2024 4:00-5:30 PM Economic Impact of Risankizumab Induction

Therapy on UC-Related Hospitalizations and

Work Productivity: An Analysis of Data from the

Phase 3 Induction Study Poster #Tu1102 Health Economics (Cost of Illness, Cost-

Effectiveness, and Health Economic Models) May 21, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Risankizumab Maintenance Therapy in Patients

with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative

Colitis: Efficacy and Safety in the Randomized

Phase 3 COMMAND Study Oral Presentation #984 IBD Controlled Trials II May 21, 2024 8:00-9:30 AM Upadacitinib Upadacitinib Improves Clinical and Endoscopic

Outcomes in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's

Disease Regardless of Baseline Body Mass Index Poster #Su1792 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Improvements in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Questionnaire Items Fatigue, Depression, Anxiety,

and Bowel Urgency in Patients with Crohn's

Disease Treated with Upadacitinib in Phase 3

Trials Poster #Su1863 IBD: Quality of Life and Psychosocial Care May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Upadacitinib Treatment is Associated with

Improved Clinical and Quality of Life Outcomes in

Patients with Crohn's Disease: Results From the

U- ENDURE Long-term Extension Poster #1798 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Effect of Upadacitinib on Lipid Profiles in Patients

with Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Pooled

Analysis of Phase 3 Induction and Maintenance

Studies in Patients with Moderately to Severely

Active Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis Poster #Sa1757 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM Corticosteroid-Free Remission Through 2 Years

of Upadacitinib Therapy in Patients with

Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Poster #Su1786 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans May 19, 2024 12:30-1:30 PM

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.2 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.3 SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.4,5

Risankizumab is not approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information 6

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions:



Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

– fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)

– swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

– trouble breathing or throat tightness

– chest tightness

– skin rash, hives

– itching

Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

– fever, sweats, or chills

– cough

– shortness of breath

– blood in your mucus (phlegm)

– muscle aches

– warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis

– weight loss

– diarrhea or stomach pain

– burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and at least up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, and urinary tract infection.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In human leukocyte cellular assays, RINVOQ inhibited cytokine-induced STAT phosphorylation mediated by JAK1 and JAK1/JAK3 more potently than JAK2/JAK2 mediated STAT phosphorylation. The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.7

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis, Takayasu arteritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis are ongoing.

RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information 7

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis.

RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Children 2 years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Children 2 to less than 18 years of age with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children under 2 years of age with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ*?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster). Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen. Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.

Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor. Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away. Tears in the stomach or intestines . This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting.

. This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting. Changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:

– Fever, sweating, or chills

– Shortness of breath

– Warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body

– Muscle aches

– Feeling tired

– Blood in phlegm

– Diarrhea or stomach pain

– Cough

– Weight loss

– Burning when urinating or urinating more often than normal

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP. Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

There is a pregnancy surveillance program for RINVOQ. The purpose of the program is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you become pregnant while taking RINVOQ, you are encouraged to report the pregnancy by calling 1-800-633-9110.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I avoid while taking RINVOQ?

Avoid food or drink containing grapefruit during treatment with RINVOQ as it may increase the risk of side effects.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:

– Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back

– Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

– Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

– Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

– Breaking out in a cold sweat

– Nausea or vomiting

– Feeling lightheaded

– Weakness in one part or on one side of your body

– Slurred speech

Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:

– Swelling

– Pain or tenderness in one or both legs

– Sudden unexplained chest or upper back pain

– Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, increased liver enzyme levels, pneumonia, low number of red blood cells (anemia), and infection of the stomach and intestine (gastroenteritis).

A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

Some people taking RINVOQ may see medicine residue (a whole tablet or tablet pieces) in their stool. If this happens, call your HCP.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets. RINVOQ LQ is taken twice a day with or without food. RINVOQ LQ is available in a 1 mg/mL oral solution. RINVOQ LQ is not the same as RINVOQ tablets. Do not switch between RINVOQ LQ and RINVOQ tablets unless the change has been made by your HCP.

*Unless otherwise stated, "RINVOQ" in the IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION refers to RINVOQ and RINVOQ LQ.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/PatientAccessSupport to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a group of diseases characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are the most common forms of IBD. In both CD and UC, the immune system causes inflammation and damage to the mucosa – or lining – of the gut.8,9,10 Specifically, CD manifests as inflammation within the GI tract, most commonly in the area between the small intestine (ileum) and the colon, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain.8,11 UC is a chronic, idiopathic, immune-mediated IBD of the large intestine that causes continuous mucosal inflammation extending, to a variable extent, from the rectum to the more proximal colon.10,12 The hallmark signs and symptoms of UC include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, tenesmus (a sense of pressure), urgency and fecal incontinence.10,12 CD and UC are progressive diseases, meaning they get worse over time and may lead to life-threatening complications or surgery.13,14 Because the signs and symptoms of CD and UC are unpredictable, they cause a significant burden on people living with the disease—not only physically, but also emotionally and economically.15

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 18-21, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

With a robust clinical trial program, AbbVie is committed to cutting-edge research to drive exciting developments in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact on the lives of people with IBD. For more information on AbbVie in gastroenterology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/gastroenterology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

US-IMMG-240075

*The Selecting Therapeutic Targets in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (STRIDE)-II recommendations were published in 2021 by the International Organization for the Study of IBD, to assist clinicians with helping their patients attain short- and longer-term treatment goals. Short-term goals include reducing or eliminating symptoms, while longer-term goals include absence of inflammation or lesions in the colon (mucosal healing), a normal quality of life, and absence of disability.1

